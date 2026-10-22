Ayesha Shroff confirms son Tiger Shroff is doing well after shooting attack on him
Three days after shooting attack on son, Tiger Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff stepped out for an event with daughter Krishna Shroff.
On October 18, three gunmen opened fire at Tiger Shroff’s car as he was returning after playing football. While the actor escaped without any gunshot wounds, his driver and a bystander were taken to hospital. Three days after the shooting, Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, and sister, Krishna Shroff, were spotted attending an event in Mumbai. Ayesha also gave a brief update on her son’s health.
Ayesha Shroff shares Tiger Shroff's health update
Ayesha and Krishna attended the launch of a men’s jewellery collection in Mumbai on Wednesday. The mother-daughter duo posed for photographs together. As they were leaving the event, a paparazzo asked Ayesha, “Tiger ji kaise hain? (How is Tiger doing?)”, seeking an update on the actor’s health following Sunday’s shooting incident. Ayesha smiled at the paparazzo and gave a thumbs up, indicating that her son was doing well.
Earlier on Tuesday, Ayesha visited Umesh Chouhan, the 35-year-old vlogger injured in Sunday’s firing incident, at KEM Hospital. Chouhan was shot in the chest when gunmen opened fire at Tiger’s car in Juhu.
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“She enquired about Chouhan’s health and was comforting. She also shared her phone number with his friends and asked to be informed about his surgery,” said fellow vlogger Kisan Rajbhar, who had rushed his injured friend to hospital.
About the shooting incident involving Tiger Shroff
Tiger was leaving after playing football with friends in Juhu when three men on motorcycles allegedly opened fire at his car. While the actor escaped with minor abrasions, his driver sustained a gunshot wound. Tiger reportedly took over the driving after his driver was injured and took him to hospital.
Later, the actor was seen wearing bandages on his right hand and chest when he met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The police formed an investigation team, and seven people have so far been arrested in connection with the case. Those arrested include three alleged shooters and four people suspected of being part of a wider network that helped transport firearms and ammunition to Mumbai.
On October 20, Tiger’s team issued a warning against the spread of fake news and AI-generated content falsely linked to the actor. In a statement, the team clarified that Tiger had not made any public comments or released videos about the recent incident. It also warned that those responsible for spreading misleading content could face legal action.
The statement came amid concerns about social media pages and digital platforms using fabricated material to create confusion and circulate unverified claims. Team Tiger urged people to rely on official sources rather than believe or share content without checking its authenticity.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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