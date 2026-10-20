Sharad Kelkar says he spoke to Tiger Shroff after firing incident, trusts Mumbai Police to get to the bottom of the case

The Hindi film industry was shaken after a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff on Sunday. Shots were fired at the actor as he left a football club in Mumbai. While the actor escaped unhurt, he did suffer gunpowder burns on his right hand. Recently, actor Sharad Kelkar reacted to the incident and called out the 'anarchy in the country'.He also expressed faith in Mumbai Police to get to the bottom of the incident. Sharad Kelkar spoke about Tiger Shroff firing incident.

'Should never be this kind of anarchy in the country' Speaking to ANI, Sharad Kelkar said, "It's not just about Bollywood or any famous person. There should never be this kind of anarchy in the country. The Mumbai Police is very on top of things, and everyone has been caught."

The Tanhaji actor also shared that he spoke to Tiger after the incident and assured his fans that he is doing fine. He said, "And yesterday I even spoke to Jackie Shroff, sent him a message. So everything is alright, it's safe. But yes, what happened was wrong, but I have full faith in the Mumbai Police—they have already caught the culprits, and they will get to the bottom of this."