Sharad Kelkar says he spoke to Tiger Shroff after firing incident, trusts Mumbai Police to get to the bottom of the case
Mumbai Police arrested three men in Kota, Rajasthan, over the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff.
The Hindi film industry was shaken after a firing incident involving Tiger Shroff on Sunday. Shots were fired at the actor as he left a football club in Mumbai. While the actor escaped unhurt, he did suffer gunpowder burns on his right hand. Recently, actor Sharad Kelkar reacted to the incident and called out the 'anarchy in the country'.He also expressed faith in Mumbai Police to get to the bottom of the incident.
'Should never be this kind of anarchy in the country'
Speaking to ANI, Sharad Kelkar said, "It's not just about Bollywood or any famous person. There should never be this kind of anarchy in the country. The Mumbai Police is very on top of things, and everyone has been caught."
The Tanhaji actor also shared that he spoke to Tiger after the incident and assured his fans that he is doing fine. He said, "And yesterday I even spoke to Jackie Shroff, sent him a message. So everything is alright, it's safe. But yes, what happened was wrong, but I have full faith in the Mumbai Police—they have already caught the culprits, and they will get to the bottom of this."
Deep Dive
Celebrities express shock
Along with Sharad, celebrities like Vidyut Jammwal, Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker Rahul Dholakia and others also reacted to the incident. Vidyut took to Instagram on Monday and expressed his concern over the firing incident. He called Tiger "the most fearless person". He also questioned Mumbai Police about the lapse in Tiger's security. He said, “I would like to tell the Mumbai Police: you have provided him with security, but this must never happen again. If a lapse like this occurs, then you are the ones at fault."
About the Tiger firing incident, 3 arrested
After the firing incident, Mumbai Police arrested three men accused of targeting Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai. They were arrested in Rajasthan's Kota on Monday. As per reports, the arrests came after an overnight search involving multiple police teams across states.
The accused have been identified as Hritik alias Roshan, from Begusarai in Bihar, Rehan from Sonipat in Haryana, and a third associate. They were arrested from the general coach of the Pune-Jaipur Superfast Express when the train reached Kota railway station at 10:17 am, Kota Superintendent of Police Tejaswani Gautam said. The police are also probing the alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang link in the firing incident.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVibha Maru
Vibha Maru is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Entertainment, based in Delhi. With a decade of experience across digital and print media, she covers Bollywood, Hollywood and web shows. A self-confessed cinephile who breathes Hindi cinema, Vibha can often be found sacrificing sleep after binge-watching films and web series. Though she holds a Commerce degree, she discovered her true calling in journalism after enrolling at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). She began her career covering Delhi's cultural scene, food, nightlife, concerts, and city life at The Times of India, before moving into full-time entertainment journalism with India Today. At India Today, Vibha interviewed some of the biggest names in Bollywood and television while carving a niche for herself through film reviews, opinion pieces, nostalgic features, celebrity interviews, and trend-driven stories. She later brought her storytelling and editorial expertise to The Indian Express, where she continued to deepen her understanding of cinema through long-form entertainment explainers, retrospectives and feature writing. Now, as Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times Entertainment, Vibha continues to chronicle the world of movies and pop culture. Her work spans breaking entertainment news, exclusive interviews, celebrity features, and stories that capture the conversations shaping Indian cinema.Read More
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