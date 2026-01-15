Sharad Kelkar sat at home for 1.5 years without work to avoid being typecast: People were trying to limit me | Interview

From television to OTT and films, Sharad Kelkar has had a stellar career stretching over two decades. In this time, the actor has played everyone from heroes to villains, from emperors to criminal overlords, and more. And yet, he admits there was a time when people in the industry were trying to limit him and his range. In a candid conversation with Hindustan Times, Sharad talks about his acting journey, choices, and more. Sharad Kelkar is currently starring in the Netflix show Taskaree.

‘People tried to limit me’ Sharad’s roles, both positive and negative, have seen him play suave, sophisticated individuals. When asked if being slotted in one type of role ever limited him, Sharad responds, “I had been limited because people had been trying. But I've been refusing work left, right, and centre for, I think, almost a year and a half. I was sitting at home because I was getting the same kind of stuff. So you have to say no.”

Sharad recalls how he began to get many roles of police officers at the same time. “At some time, people were trying to limit me to a cop, maybe because of my personality or my voice. But you need to take a strong decision in life that, ‘I don't want to repeat myself’.”