Sonipat, Mother of one of the three accused arrested for alleged involvement in firing at actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai claimed that his son was lured and trapped into doing the wrong thing. Tiger Shroff shooting: Was lured by someone and trapped, says suspect's mother

The three accused, including Ritik alias Roshan from Begusarai in Bihar and Rehan from Haryana's Sonipat, were picked up from a train in Kota in Rajasthan on Monday, a day after the firing at Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area. The actor escaped relatively unhurt, while his driver and a bystander were injured.

Rehan's mother Shamshida told reporters here on Tuesday that someone came to their house in a vehicle a few days ago and took Rehan along noting that she had had no contact with him for 20 days.

"His mobile phone was taken away. When we called , it came switched off. I suspect he was given some intoxicant and taken along," she said.

Shamshida said that to help his family, Rehan had been learning welding work in Gurugram.

"He was learning welding work in Gurugram. A youth from Bihar had told him that his brother does welding work in Gurugram and they will teach him too. He had also told him that he would get paid well," she said.

The mother said she doesn't know the person who came to their house, but felt that Rehan had been trapped.

She said he was used by people who take advantage of young people. "They are using them and getting wrong things done from them under pressure," she added.

Asked what her message for her son is, she said, "I will say, son, what you have done is not right and should never ever come under anyone's influence".

The shooting targeting the Bollywood star on a busy Sunday evening was captured on video. While the 36-year-old, who is also veteran actor Jackie Shroff's son, escaped relatively unhurt, his driver and a bystander were injured.

Earlier on Monday, Rehan's father Raisuddin had told reporters here that his son, a class 9 dropout, was earlier arrested in a case registered under the Arms Act and was out on bail.

"He has not been living with me for nearly 10 years... He has been living with his mother in Devdu village. He was booked in a case related to a gun a few months ago and his mother, who works in a factory, arranged bail for him," Raisuddin, a daily wager, had said.

He blamed his son's "friend circle" for the alleged involvement in the case registered a few months back.

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