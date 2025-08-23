'And you are who exactly': Ayesha Shroff has a curt response to influencer saying Tiger Shroff 'should stop acting'

An Instagram Reel posted by content creator Arya Kothari, which took a jibe at some Bollywood stars, seems to have touched a raw nerve with Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff. The video listed 'top 5 actors who should stop acting' and Tiger was among the names listed. This prompted Ayesha to leave a sassy comment on the post. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha has defended the actor on social media.

Arya routinely posts videos in collaboration with Arnav Barchha on Instagram, trying to guess various top 5s, a concept originally popularised by The Makeshift Project. This particular video begins with Arya asking Arnav on video: 'Who are the top 5 actors who should stop acting?' The person begins with Tiger Shroff, putting him at number 2. The list also includes Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sidharth Malhotra, and is topped by Arjun Kapoor, who is not named but implied with the viral background score to his new meme.

Ayesha Shroff responds

The video was posted on Instagram last Sunday. A few days later, it caught the eye of Ayesha, who commented, "And you are who exactly? (four laugh emojis)" Ayesha's comment has received 800 likes on the post and some support as well. "Not many can pull off what he can do with his moves.. hardworking and ever improving," replied one. Another, a fan of Tiger, added, "Tiger Shroff is second after Allu Arjun in my Favourite actor list...!!😅 Be proud of your son.. don't worry ma'am." Others, however, argued that what the content creator has said is 'public opinion'.

Ayesha Shroff's comment on the post.

The video ignited angry responses for other names mentioned in the list as well. "Bro should watch October and Badlapur," wrote a Varun Dhawan fan. The two also mentioned Abhishek Bachchan, calling him irrelevant, which sparked a few angry comments. "Abhishek is irrelevant? Have you seen his works?" asked one. Another angrily wrote, "Abhishek Bachchan??? You guys aren't eligible to criticize his work. He's an amazing actor who never got his due."

Tiger Shroff's career

Tiger Shroff is the son of Ayesha and actor Jackie Shroff. He made his debut as an actor with Heropanti in 2014, which was a box office success. He developed a reputation as an action hero with the success of Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and War 2, and also starred in the box office hit, Student of the Year 2. But since the pandemic, Tiger has faced diminishing returns at the box office, with both Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan failing miserably at the box office. The actor has also faced criticism for his performances.

Tiger will be next seen in Baaghi 4. Directed by A Harsha, the ultra-violent actioner also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa, and marks the acting debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 5 September.