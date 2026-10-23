Tu Hai Meri Kiran review: The unique premise of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s thriller deserved a better film

Tu Hai Meri Kiran review

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Ankit Gupta

Director: Karan Rawal

Star rating: ★★.5

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s Tu Hai Meri Kiran released in theatres on October 23.

Sometimes, a film’s one-line premise is far more exciting than the actual plot. Tu Hai Meri Kiran, unfortunately, falls into that category.

The premise

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Picture this: Kiran (Sonakshi Sinha), a popular author, is happily married to Riyaan (Ankit Gupta). One day, she discovers an old phone that turns out to be connected to another phone from the past, 10 years ago. Her call is answered by Samar (Zaheer Iqbal), who lives in 2016 and becomes obsessed with Kiran. He then sets out to change her past and insert himself into her life. What happens next forms the rest of the plot.

What works

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Directed by Karan Rawal, the film has a unique premise that keeps the tension alive, at least initially. The first half focuses on the two discovering the power they possess. Much of what today’s generation knows about time travel has been shaped by the Avengers and similar films. So, looking for logic in every time paradox is bound to disappoint. Tu Hai Meri Kiran is a Hindi commercial film, after all, and takes certain cinematic liberties. But that is not the problem here.

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Movie Review Tu Hai Meri Kiran 2.5/5 A romantic thriller that revolves around a time-bending connection between two people living a decade apart. Verdict Once the two realities begin to overlap, things start falling apart. Keeping track of what’s happening becomes a struggle after a point, and this confusion could affect the film’s prospects with audiences.

{{^usCountry}} The trouble begins when the film’s idea becomes too complex for its own good. The second half keeps the viewer interested and does a decent job of explaining things as the narrative moves between 2016 and 2026. However, once the two realities begin to overlap, things start falling apart. Keeping track of what’s happening becomes a struggle after a point, and this confusion could affect the film’s prospects with audiences. Karan, who has also written the film, gets a little too ambitious with the climax and stretches the film longer than what would have hit the sweet spot. How are the performances? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trouble begins when the film’s idea becomes too complex for its own good. The second half keeps the viewer interested and does a decent job of explaining things as the narrative moves between 2016 and 2026. However, once the two realities begin to overlap, things start falling apart. Keeping track of what’s happening becomes a struggle after a point, and this confusion could affect the film’s prospects with audiences. Karan, who has also written the film, gets a little too ambitious with the climax and stretches the film longer than what would have hit the sweet spot. How are the performances? {{/usCountry}}

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Performance wise, Sonakshi delivers a good turn, while Zaheer makes for an interesting antagonist. Together, the two shoulder this tale of obsession effectively, even when the writing struggles to keep things together.

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Overall, for a film about changing the past, Tu Hai Meri Kiran could certainly have done with a rethink. The premise is fresh enough to grab your attention, and Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal make a decent team. But the writing gets so caught up in its own twists that the story begins to lose its way. The second half, in particular, demands considerable attention without always rewarding it. In the end, the film’s biggest problem isn’t time travel. It’s that the screenplay seems to have travelled a little too far from common sense.