Twinkle Khanna celebrates her 'perfect birthday' with daughter Nitara, son Aarav and Akshay Kumar. See pics

Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of her birthday celebrations with actor-husband Akshay Kumar and family on Thursday. She took to Instagram and posted photos of herself with Akshay, their daughter Nitara, and son Aarav as well as members of their extended family and friends. Twinkle wore a green dress for her birthday, which she celebrated with an outdoor family get-together. Also read: Twinkle Khanna says she funded kids Nitara, Aarav's education from her savings, 'and not just fed them aloo parathas'

Twinkle Khanna shared a candid photo of herself and Akshay from the party, in which she had a drink in her hand and appeared to be raising a toast as Akshay looked at her and smiled. He wore a cap and sunglasses as they sat in front of a green patch and a line of coconut trees. Another photo she shared was a group picture with Nitara, Aarav, Akshay and the rest of their family and friends. They all stood together and posed with red drinks in their hands. Twinkle and Nitara, who wore a light blue dress, looked away from the camera, while everyone else looked straight into the lens and smiled in the photo.

Twinkle also gave a glimpse of the party decorations and shared a photo of a table with orange and yellow marigolds and a few drinks. She wrote in the caption, "The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead!" Commenting on her post, reality TV star Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy birthday my dear Tina (Twinkle's nickname)."

Earlier on Thursday, Akshay posted a video of Twinkle dancing as she sang Staying Alive. Akshay, in his birthday note for Twinkle, wrote that he loves her, but she should stop singing. "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I'm glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing and Happy Birthday Tina," read his caption.

Twinkle made her acting debut with Barsaat in 1995; after her 2001 film Love Ke Liya Kuch Bhi Karega she quit her acting career. In 2015, Twinkle made her debut as a writer with Mrs Funnybones. She followed it up with an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad, which was released in 2017, and the fiction novel Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON