Twinkle Khanna shares cutest childhood pic with Rajesh Khanna on their 'bittersweet' shared birthdays. See here

Twinkle Khanna has shared a birthday post for herself as well as for her late superstar father, Rajesh Khanna. She called it a “bittersweet” moment for her as she posted a happy picture from her childhood. The black and white picture shows a little Twinkle in a frock as Rajesh Khanna smiles while playing with her. Also read: Twinkle Khanna shares a relatable video on her inability to say ‘no’. Watch

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories." All from Malaika Arora to Bobby Deol showered her post with heart emoticons.

Rajesh Khanna and Twinkle Khanna share their birthdays.

A fan commented on the picture, “A very happy birthday to my one and only crush and heart throb of my entire life. I met him at a common friends home when I was about 19. Most handsome and charming. I think it was the ‘Twinkle’ in his eye that manifested you in this world. Happy birthday to you as well Twinkle.” Another wrote, “And I believe you were the only true love of his life.” One more reacted, “And this picture has captured so much!” A comment also read, “Happy birthday to you, Twinkle, and fond remembrances to him.” "Happy Birthday Twinkle honey. Enjoy your special day. A star was born on this date," read another. Many also called it a “beautiful” and “cute” picture.

Twinkle is the first child of Rajesh Khanna and Twinkle Khanna. She also has a younger sister, Rinkie Khanna. Twinkle tried her luck in acting and is now a writer. She is married to Akshay Kumar and the couple have two kids: son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

In her conversation with Jackie Shroff on her Tweak India platform, Twinkle had revealed an astrologer had told Rajesh Khanna about how she will marry a person named Akshay Kumar. She didn't even know who he was at that time. She said, “he (Rajesh Khanna) had an astrologer and that astrologer, before I met my husband, that astrologer told (Rajesh Khana) and he told me, 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I said, 'Who?' The full name. 'You'll marry Akshay Kumar.' I don't even know him.”

