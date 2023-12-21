Twinkle Khanna's book Welcome to Paradise declared a bestseller

2023 has been a year of many accolades for acclaimed and award-winning novelist Twinkle Khanna. Now, she has a new feather in her cap. Welcome to Paradise is a collection of stories centred around women who are at a crossroads in their lives.

Within the first week of her latest book, Welcome to Paradise, she is the top-selling author in the fiction category published in 2023 - Rank 1, according to the Nielson BookScan, the country's most authoritative sales chart. Welcome to Paradise is also No. 1 at Crossword Bookstore.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Twinkle Khanna shares, “I am overwhelmed by the response and reviews Welcome to Paradise has received. I have always been immersed in the world of words as a reader and now I am grateful that I have found a place in it as a writer as well”. The book is also the fastest-moving title on publisher Juggernaut’s list and is Khanna’s fastest-selling book to date.

Welcome to Paradise is a collection of stories centred around women who are at a crossroads in their lives and deal with themes around marriage, parenthood, death, loneliness and love – all written with Khanna’s trademark humour and wry observations. These stories are, in one way or the other, a homage to her Ismaili nani and the world she inhabited.

Besides returning to academics and completing her Master of Arts in Creative Writing at Goldsmiths College, University of London, Twinkle also achieved a significant academic milestone and earned an exceptional distinction for her final thesis. Now, she is the number one women author in 2023 on Nielsen BookScan's top 10 list for fiction books released in 2023.

About the book:

Rich narratives that explore the depth of loneliness, heartbreak and deception. Huma’s divided family – Team Cemetery and Team Crematorium – clash hilariously over matters involving pigs and penises as they decide what to do with Amma’s body. Madhura Desai writes an email to the chief justice of India, urging him to choose a ‘nice cut-off age’ to die, sending shockwaves across the nation. Along the shores of Satpati, Nusrat grapples with the loss of her son, and her voice. And Amita tells her husband about her breast implants but not about Bua, Bangalore and beautiful men. Perfectly observed, shot through with light and shadow and wry humour, Welcome to Paradise confirms Khanna’s reputation as one of our most masterful storytellers