Twinkle Khanna announces her fourth book Welcome to Paradise; says it explores heartbreak, relationships, deception

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has announced her new book Welcome to Paradise. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Twinkle shared a picture of herself holding her new book. She also shared snippets from her fourth book, which will be released in November. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna teases Akshay Kumar; reveals what happens when 'your boyfriend or husband takes your photo') Twinkle Khanna with her new book Welcome to Paradise.

Twinkle announces new book

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you (smile emoji). Preorders open tomorrow… Welcome to Paradise.”

Huma Qureshi reacts to post

Reacting to the post, actor Huma Qureshi wrote, "I spotted Huma on one of the slides... (zany face emoji) they say to be immortal you must become friends with a writer (face with tears of joy emojis). I can’t wait to read this already (red heart emoji)." Twinkle replied, "@iamhumaq you left quite an impression clearly."

Fans are excited for Twinkle's new book

A fan commented, "I cannot wait to read this already, the other two books of @twinklerkhanna sitting in my library await their new partner." Another person said, "I can’t wait to read this… Love the diction always, the sense of deep feeling and the message inside! @twinklerkhanna.. Please don’t stop being unstoppable! Loads of love." An Instagram user said, "Can't wait to read this one! The post is quite a teaser."

Twinkle recently completed her master's degree

The announcement comes just over a month after Twinkle completed her master's degree in Fiction Writing from London. She had enrolled for the master's course at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London, last year.

Twinkle had shared a video in September on Instagram. A part of her note read, “For younger students, their parents organise logistics. For people at my stage we are the organisers. I applied to five universities, got rejected by one, but got my first choice. Then, I had to do the tough bits: getting my daughter to move, not just schools but countries; arranging my work in a way that I can manage virtually and fly down repeatedly; working on my book, finding a place to live, doctors, plumbers, delivery apps, and making friends in a new city.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail