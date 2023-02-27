Twinkle Khanna teases Akshay Kumar; reveals what happens when 'your boyfriend or husband takes your photo'

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna has shared a video in which she teased husband-actor Akshay Kumar. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Twinkle posted the clip, in which she smiled while posing for the camera. The words "when you ask a girlfriend to take a photograph" appeared in the clip. (Also Read | Twinkle Khanna recalls how her interest in Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh got Akshay Kumar in trouble)

Next, Twinkle made different faces as she looked into the camera and also away from it. The words on the clip read, "When your boyfriend, husband or any creature with XY chromosomes takes your photograph." In the video, Twinkle was seen in a black coat as she posed outdoors.

Twinkle captioned the post, "The difference between asking a girlfriend or take a picture versus asking any man, especially your significant other to take a picture. Agree? Disagree?" Reacting to the clip, a fan said, "Agree 100 percent." A comment read, "Mr Bhatia (Akshay Kumar) is a good photographer though…" An Instagram user also wrote, "This is so apt. Sometimes I wonder if I should even take the pain of posing for him."

Twinkle and Akshay Kumar tied the knot on January 17, 2001. They are the parents of a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara, who was born in 2012. Twinkle is currently pursuing a Master's in Fiction Writing at the prestigious Goldsmiths, University of London.

Last month, Twinkle shared a glimpse of her wedding anniversary gift. On Instagram, Twinkle treated fans with pictures of herself and Akshay. The first picture was of a card in which a caricature of Twinkle is seen along with the quirky messages--'Alexa, remind me to go to the gym' and 'I have added gin to your shopping list'.

Sharing the pictures, she posted, "Only he could have got me this card! 22 years and it feels like our 2nd anniversary. It's been over two decades and we have built a life that encompasses two children, our extended families, work, friends, dogs, a few goldfish, independence and stability. I suppose you don't have to be alike to make it work. You just have to like each other enough."

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in several films. In 2015, she came out with her first book Mrs Funnybones. In 2017, she unveiled with her second book titled The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad.

