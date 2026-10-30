Udta Teer box office collection day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan film refuses to slow down, crosses 33 crore so far

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan’s Udta Teer has had a surprising box office haul in the first few days of release. It opened to positive reviews and stood its ground despite the mammoth box office pull of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2. But, that momentum has slowed down considerably as the film entered its second week.

Udta Teer box office report

Ayushmann Khurrana plays a Pakistani spy in Udta Teer.

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Udta Teer surpassed expectations and collected ₹4.10 crore on its opening day in theatres. It opened to decent reviews, which helped its cause and the film gradually showed growth on Saturday to collect ₹7.25 crore. Sunday showed more growth, at ₹8.20 crore. It is the highest single-day haul of the film so far. The dip started on Monday, as expected, but the film stayed steady.

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As per the latest update on Sacnilk, Udta Teer has managed to collect ₹2.36 crore on Wednesday. It is slightly above last day's haul which was at ₹2.25 crore. This brings the total India collection to ₹33.26 crore. The film has to remain steady in the upcoming days, before the big release this Diwali in the form of Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana.

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{{^usCountry}} Taran Adarsh also pointed at the box office performance of Udta Teer and wrote on X, “Udta Teer remains on par with Monday on Tuesday, with the discounted ticket offer boosting footfalls... The #BOGO ticket offer today [Wednesday] should help the numbers remain stable. The *Week 1* total is expected to be around ₹ 31 cr [+/-] – a fair result... The film has one more week to make the most of its theatrical run, starting this Friday, before #Ramayana arrives next Thursday [5 Nov].” About the film {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taran Adarsh also pointed at the box office performance of Udta Teer and wrote on X, “Udta Teer remains on par with Monday on Tuesday, with the discounted ticket offer boosting footfalls... The #BOGO ticket offer today [Wednesday] should help the numbers remain stable. The *Week 1* total is expected to be around ₹ 31 cr [+/-] – a fair result... The film has one more week to make the most of its theatrical run, starting this Friday, before #Ramayana arrives next Thursday [5 Nov].” About the film {{/usCountry}}

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The film follows a Pakistani spy, played by Ayushmann Khurrana, who loses his memory after a blast and begins to believe that he is an Indian Counter-Terrorism Squad officer. His mistaken identity sets off a chain of comic and action-packed events as he becomes caught up in a cross-border espionage operation.

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The film also stars Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, late Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Sandeep Anand in supporting roles. The project marks the fourth collaboration between Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga-led Sikhya Entertainment after The Lunchbox, Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah.