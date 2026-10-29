Ranveer Singh's performance in Dhurandhar was more impactful than Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, feels Varun Dhawan

Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh have both impressed audiences with their performances in recent years, with Animal and Dhurandhar emerging as major box-office successes. But when asked to choose between the two actors for the more impactful performance, Varun Dhawan did not hesitate to pick a winner.

Varun Dhawan picks between Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor

Varun Dhawan has a clear choice between Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh.

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The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9 featured Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan as guests, with Arjun Kapoor joining them for the rapid-fire round. During the segment, Karan Johar asked Varun, "Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar or Ranbir Kapoor in Animal, which one is a more impactful performance?" Without hesitation, Varun replied, "I would definitely say Ranveer in Dhurandhar."

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Interestingly, in the first episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9, Karan was asked to choose between Ranbir and Ranveer to decide who was the more versatile actor. He responded, "You don't choose between brilliance."

Ranbir delivered one of the most talked-about performances of his career with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal (2023). Playing Ranvijay Singh, a man whose complicated relationship with his father drives him towards violence and revenge, the actor showcased an intense side of his acting. Despite the film facing criticism for its portrayal of women and glorification of toxic masculinity, his performance received widespread attention. Animal also became a major box-office success, collecting ₹915 crore worldwide.

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{{^usCountry}} Now, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Ramayana, a film mounted on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore. The mythological epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey, among others. The film will be released in two parts, with the first one releasing on November 5, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Now, Ranbir is awaiting the release of Ramayana, a film mounted on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore. The mythological epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also stars Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, and Ravie Dubey, among others. The film will be released in two parts, with the first one releasing on November 5, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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With Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer moved away from his trademark flamboyance to deliver a restrained and intense performance. As Hamza Ali Mazari, an Indian spy operating undercover in Pakistan, Ranveer won over the fans with his performance and physical transformation. The franchise became a major box-office phenomenon. While Dhurandhar earned over ₹1300 crore worldwide, Dhurandhar The Revenge became the first Indian film to breach the ₹1000 crore mark at the domestic box office, earning ₹1800 crore globally.

Varun Dhawan's upcoming movie

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According to reports, Varun will lead the next film by Maamla Legal Hai director Rahul Pandey. The yet-untitled film is said to be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Varun also has Bhediya 2 in the pipeline. The actor announced the film in 2023, and it was expected to release in 2025. Fans are still awaiting an update on the movie.