Varun Dhawan regrets his ‘8 hits in a row’ boast against Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan, says he jinxed his success

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan once boasted about his successful films while addressing comparisons with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor on Koffee With Karan Season 6. During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, the actor admitted that he regretted the boast and expressed his desire to emulate Ajay Devgn. Varun Dhawan says he shouldn't have flexed about his success.

Varun Dhawan regrets flexing his success on Koffee With Karan 9 When Karan Johar spoke about Varun becoming a “meme factory” because of his smile, Varun said that it was Karan who had started it. He further explained that the smile meme originated from a scene in Student of the Year. He added, “I think the whole thing of these things happening, whether it was a push narrative or not a push narrative, what I have realised over the time, after maturing, is that the only flex one should do is with your work. Like, I feel many years back, I came here and flexed about how many hits I had, and eventually, it jinxed me.”

Karan then brought up Varun’s earlier statement about Ranbir and Ranveer. During Koffee With Karan Season 6, when Karan asked Varun who he considered a bigger competitor, Ranbir or Ranveer, Varun replied, “No one. they haven't had what I've had. I've had eight hits in a row.”

Varun and Janhvi Kapoor then pointed out that Varun had had 11 hits by that point, but he was quick to clarify that he did not want it to look like another boast. He added, “I don't want to flex or anything in that matter because I just feel that when you are having success or something becomes success, I think it is something better to be like Ajay Devgn. He doesn't react. He is that one guy I have seen through success or through failure; he looks at you the same way. It's amazing.”

About Varun Dhawan's upcoming work Varun was most recently seen in David Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which collected only ₹74.83 crore worldwide at the box office and received negative reviews. He will reportedly headline the next film by Maamla Legal Hai director Rahul Pandey. The yet-untitled film is said to be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. However, no official announcement has been made so far.

Varun also has Bhediya 2 in the pipeline. The actor announced the film in 2023, and it was expected to release in 2025. While fans saw Varun reprise his role as Bhediya in Maddock Films' Thamma, they are eagerly awaiting an update on the sequel.