Varun Dhawan says Ranbir Kapoor is so good as a father to Raha that he feels ashamed for himself in comparison with how he fights with Lara
Varun Dhawan spoke about the hilarious banter with his two year-old daughter Lara on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan.
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor were the latest guests on talk show Koffee With Karan season 9, where spoke about a variety of topics- be it their personal life, their career, or their equations in the film industry. Varun, who embraced fatherhood for the first time with the birth of his daughter Lara with wife Natasha Dalal, spoke about this chapter in his life as well.
What Varun Dhawan said
On the show, Karan said that his Student of The Year debutants are all parents now, with Alia Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra and Varun embracing this new chapter in their lives in the span of the last few years. Varun said that even when they were shooting the film around 2012, Alia had shared that she wants to be a mother and have babies. Then, Varun said that all three of them have a very warm equation.
Varun then added, “When I see Ranbir [Kapoor] as a parent, he is amazing. He is so good as a father that I feel like, really ashamed! I am also good but Lara and me get into a lot of fights!” Karan, shocked at this revelation, asked him how can she fight when she is just two years old. Varun went on to elaborate that Lara fights over music, as she is stuck to one Michael Jackson song and he insists that she listen to more songs of the legendary artist.
About Ranbir and Raha
Ranbir married Alia Bhatt in April 2022 after several years of dating. Their daughter, Raha, was born in November 2022. On Christmas 2023, Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha.
On the work front, Ranbir will be seen next in Ramayana. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra and is planned as a two-part franchise. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.
He will also be seen alongside Alia and Vicky Kaushal in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-awaited film Love & War, scheduled to release on March 20 next year.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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