‘Ravana is not all bad’: Sai Pallavi says key takeaway from Ramayana is to spot the Ravana in us and make changes over time
Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, had its world premiere in Los Angeles on October 27.
All eyes are on Ramayana as it gears up for release in a few days. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and director Nitesh Tiwari attended the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, Sai Pallavi spoke about the film and shared what she hopes that audience takes away from the film adaptation of the Indian epic.
What Sai Pallavi said
Sai Pallavi was asked that people in India have grown up with the story of Ramayana but what does she hope the people see differently in the film in US. In response, Sai said, “If one is curious about Indian culture, Indian epics, I think this could be the start where you see the best version of Ramayana that exists.” She said that the film has the best technicians on board along with advanced VFX.
She went on to add, “At the same time, as a scripture, I think, if you are a believer, and you would see, try to introspect, and see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time. Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time.”
About Ramayana
Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a two-part cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita and Yash plays Ravana. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film is produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, with music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.
Reportedly mounted on a budget of ₹4,000 crore, the film is backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra and is planned as a two-part franchise. The first instalment is scheduled to release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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