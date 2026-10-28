‘Ravana is not all bad’: Sai Pallavi says key takeaway from Ramayana is to spot the Ravana in us and make changes over time

All eyes are on Ramayana as it gears up for release in a few days. Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and director Nitesh Tiwari attended the Los Angeles premiere of Ramayana at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. On the red carpet, Sai Pallavi spoke about the film and shared what she hopes that audience takes away from the film adaptation of the Indian epic. Sai Pallavi has spoken about the portrayal of Ravana in Ramayana.

What Sai Pallavi said Sai Pallavi was asked that people in India have grown up with the story of Ramayana but what does she hope the people see differently in the film in US. In response, Sai said, “If one is curious about Indian culture, Indian epics, I think this could be the start where you see the best version of Ramayana that exists.” She said that the film has the best technicians on board along with advanced VFX.

She went on to add, “At the same time, as a scripture, I think, if you are a believer, and you would see, try to introspect, and see what good and bad exists in you, and you learn to correct yourself over time. Because Ravana is not all bad. And it's important that we spot the Ravana in us, and we make changes over time.”