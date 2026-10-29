Ranbir Kapoor says he felt like a mouse while proposing to his ‘lioness’ Alia Bhatt in Masai Mara with 3 lions watching from a distance
Ranbir Kapoor told his proposal story to Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 leaving the host impressed with his efforts for Alia Bhatt.
A proposal surrounded by lions sounds straight out of a film, but for Ranbir Kapoor, it was a real-life moment he will never forget. The actor recently revisited the story of how he proposed to Alia Bhatt at their favourite destination, Masai Mara, during an appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. His account of getting down on one knee with three lions nearby left host Amitabh Bachchan amazed.
Ranbir Kapoor recalls proposing on one knee to Alia Bhatt
Ranbir, along with his Ramayana team, Nitesh Tiwari, Ravie Dubey, Sai Pallavi and Namit Malhotra is set to grace Amitabh Bachchan's Kaun Banega Crorepati 18. A promo of the upcoming episode showed Ranbir recalling his proposal to Alia. He said, "I had already told my guide, who was also our driver, to stop somewhere in the middle of the jungle. I had brought a ring with me, as I planned to get down on one knee, while you took photographs from a distance. Because girls love taking photographs and posting them on Instagram.” Big B reacted to the story with a playful remark, saying, “Proof to hona chahiye (there should be a proof).”
Ranbir then recalled proposing while Lions stood at a distance from them and said, "Teen babbar sher is taraf the, kuch 100 meter par, aur meri sherni mere aage khadi thi aur main chuha ban kar apne ghutnon par khada tha ki (There were three big lions on one side, about 100 metres away, and my lioness was standing in front of me. Meanwhile, I had turned into a mouse, down on one knee, saying), ‘Baby, Will you marry me?' It was a very very wonderful moment of my life that I will always remember." Big B then said, "Well done," praising Ranbir's efforts. The episode is set to air on October 30 on SonyLIV and SonyTV.
About Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship
Deep Dive
Their love story began in 2018, when they started dating after years of Alia admiring Ranbir as her crush. The actors grew closer while working on Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. In 2022, Ranbir surprised Alia by proposing to her in Maasai Mara, Kenya, one of their favourite destinations. He secretly carried a ring and arranged for their guide to photograph the moment. Alia later recalled being completely taken by surprise. The couple married on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence, attended by close friends and family. They welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.
About Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming movie
Ranbir is awaiting the release of his upcoming movie, Ramayana. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol and Yash in lead roles. Backed by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film is mounted on a massive budget of ₹4000 crore and is scheduled to release in two parts. The first part is set to release worldwide in theatres on November 5, 2026.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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