Varun Dhawan to headline Yash Raj Films' first horror film, Abhay Pannu to direct; worldwide release set for March 2028

Yash Raj Films (YRF) is stepping away from its familiar territory of romance, action and big-screen dramas to try something it has never done before. The production house is making its first horror film, with Varun Dhawan in the lead and Abhay Pannu, known for Rocket Boys, at the helm. The yet-to-be-titled film will hit theatres worldwide on March 31, 2028. For a studio that has given audiences some of Hindi cinema's most memorable love stories and built a successful spy universe, horror is a rather new space to explore.

Varun Dhawan returns to Yash Raj Films

YRF ventures into horror for the first time with Varun Dhawan-led film, sets March 31, 2028 theatrical release. (PTI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Varun will be reuniting with YRF for the second time after Sui Dhaaga, but this time he will be seen in a genre he hasn't explored before. The film is being backed by Aditya Chopra and will be produced by YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani. The makers have yet to share details about the storyline and the rest of the cast, but the project will mark the production house's first venture into horror.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

For Abhay Pannu, the film marks a new milestone in his career. After earning recognition for creating Rocket Boys, he is now making the move from streaming to the big screen with his first theatrical feature as a director.

Varun Dhawan's projects

Varun has had a varied run at the movies in 2026, with Border 2 and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 featured Varun alongside Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. He played Hoshiar Singh in the film, which was released in theatres on January 23. He then reunited with his father, filmmaker David Dhawan, for Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. The romantic comedy also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pooja Hegde, with Maniesh Paul, Jimmy Sheirgill and Mouni Roy in supporting roles.

YRF's last releases

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Yash Raj Films' last theatrical releases include War 2 (August 14, 2025), starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, and Saiyaara (July 18, 2025), featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The studio also released Mardaani 3, headlined by Rani Mukerji, and Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, both released in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Yash Raj Films' last theatrical releases include War 2 (August 14, 2025), starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, and Saiyaara (July 18, 2025), featuring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The studio also released Mardaani 3, headlined by Rani Mukerji, and Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, both released in 2026. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The production house has also been building its presence in the streaming space through YRF Entertainment. Its Netflix projects include the crime thriller series Mandala Murders (2025), starring Vaani Kapoor, and Akka (2026), featuring Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi.