Alpha OTT release: When and where to watch Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF spy universe action film

Netflix on August 27 confirmed that the action flick will start streaming on Netflix from August 28 onwards. The caption on the platform read, “Get ready to join the Alpha gang ❤️‍🔥Watch Alpha, out 28 August, on Netflix!”

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari ’s Alpha is finally heading to OTT, giving fans another chance to watch the action-packed spy thriller from the comfort of their homes. The film, which was first female-led entry in the YRF Spy Universe, is set to premiere on Netflix following its theatrical release. Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha hit cinemas on July 3, 2026, and brought Alia and Sharvari together as two spies caught in a high-stakes mission that ties into the larger spy franchise. However, the film had modest run at the box office and received mixed response for the story.

What's the story about? Directed by Shiv Rawail, Alpha puts Alia Bhatt and Sharvari at the centre of the YRF Spy Universe. Alia plays Sita, a skilled R&AW agent who is trained to become an Alpha soldier, while Sharvari stars as Durga Kaul, Sita’s estranged fraternal twin.

Bobby Deol plays the film’s antagonist, Colonel Fateh Singh Lakhawat, whose experiments with a powerful serum called Alpha set the story in motion. Sita is kidnapped and raised under his control, eventually being turned into a super-soldier. The official plot summary reads: "Driven by revenge, a young girl destroys anyone in her path until her journey uncovers the hidden truths of her own life. She is bold, cold, and ready to cross any line, hurting anyone who stands in her way".

The film also stars Anil Kapoor and had a cameo of Hrithik Roshan's Kabir from War franchise.

Box office performance Alpha had a modest run at the box office despite being a major release in the YRF Spy Universe. Made on a reported budget of ₹100 crore, the film earned around ₹58.86 crore net in India.

The film added approximately ₹29.05 crore from overseas markets, taking its worldwide gross to ₹99.10 crore. It ended its theatrical run as the eighth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026 and remains the lowest-grossing entry in the YRF Spy Universe.