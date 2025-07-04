Vashu Bhagnani calls making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Ali Abbas Zafar his ‘biggest mistake’: He didn't understand…

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan took a strong start at the box office, but later proved to be a box office bomb. Film producer Vashu Bhagnani, in a recent conversation with Ronak Kotecha on his YouTube channel Reviewron, talked about the film's failure and called it a mistake to make the film with Ali Abbas Zafar. Vashu Bhagnani says he regrets making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Ali Abbas Zafar.

Vashu Bhagnani says Akshay-Tiger's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was not good

In a rapid-fire round, when Vashu was asked about his thoughts on Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Vashu said he wanted to undo the film from his filmography and added, "Bahut acchi film thi pehli waali, Amitabh Bachchan aur Govinda waali. Second waali theek nahi thi (The first one, the one with Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, was a very good film. The second one wasn’t that great)."

Vashu Bhagnani calls working with Ali Abbas Zafar a mistake

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was a 1998 film produced by Vashu and directed by David Dhawan. The comedy caper starred Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda. In 2024, the filmmaker used the same title for an action film, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.

Vashu expressed his wish to make Bade Miyan Chote Miyan again with David Dhawan and added, "I made the biggest mistake by making Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Part 2 with Ali Abbas Zafar. He didn't understand the title. We got tired of telling him that this is a comedy film, you can add action, but at least make it an action-comedy. It was such a beautiful brand of mine; people wanted to come to the theatres just because of the title. When I make it again, I’ll get Rumi Jaffery ji to write the story, and if David Dhawan ji doesn’t direct it, I’ll ask him to produce it with me, because his mind works fast when it comes to comedy."

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

The 1998 Bade Miyan Chote Miyan featured Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda in double roles, along with Raveena Tandon, Ramya Krishnan, Anupam Kher, and Paresh Rawal. The film was a massive hit at the box office despite clashing with Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

The filmmaker wanted to recreate the magic again in 2024 with a film of the same title, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, along with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F. However, instead of action-comedy, this time it was science-fiction action. The film received mixed-to-negative responses upon release. Made on a budget of ₹350 crore, the film failed to draw audiences after its first day and ended its theatrical run at ₹111.5 crore worldwide.