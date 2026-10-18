Vicky Kaushal adds garba twist to Tauba Tauba, Kriti Sanon dances to Param Sundari at Jamnagar Navratri celebration

After Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan and Shahid Kapoor, actors Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal joined the star-studded lineup at the Reliance Jamnagar Navratri celebrations. Videos and photos of the actors performing at the garba event have been circulating on social media.

Vicky Kaushal adds a garba twist to Tauba Tauba

Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon at Jamnagar Navratri celebration.

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Vicky performed on Saturday, Day 7 of Navratri, and a video of him dancing to his hit track Tauba Tauba with a garba twist has gone viral on social media. He was seen wearing black pants and a traditional jacket for the performance. The actor appeared to be in his element as he brought his signature moves to the festive stage. Vicky had also shared a poster of the event on his Instagram story.

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Vicky Kaushal preforms at Jamnagar Navratri celebration.

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Kriti Sanon dances to her hit songs

{{^usCountry}} Kriti Sanon performed on Day 6 of Navratri at the Reliance township. Dressed in a pink lehenga set, the actor set the stage on fire with performances of her hit songs, including Param Sundari and Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Kriti later thanked the audience and shared how much she enjoyed dancing garba with the people of Jamnagar, and also noted that this was her first visit to Jamnagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kriti Sanon performed on Day 6 of Navratri at the Reliance township. Dressed in a pink lehenga set, the actor set the stage on fire with performances of her hit songs, including Param Sundari and Tere Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Kriti later thanked the audience and shared how much she enjoyed dancing garba with the people of Jamnagar, and also noted that this was her first visit to Jamnagar. {{/usCountry}}

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Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and Malaika Arora also performed

Several Bollywood stars have been part of the Jamnagar Navratri celebrations this year. Varun Dhawan performed on Day 1, while Malaika Arora took to the stage on Day 3. Shahid Kapoor also entertained the audience with his performance on Day 5. Sidharth Malhotra and Taapsee Pannu had also performed at the Jamnagar Navratri celebration on day 2.

About Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon’s upcoming films

Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for his next major project, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film is among his much-anticipated projects and is scheduled for release on January 21, 2027. Vicky will also star in Mahavatar, directed by Amar Kaushik. The upcoming mythological drama will feature Vicky as Lord Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the eternal warrior of dharma. The actor is expected to begin work on the mythological film after wrapping up Love & War.

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Kriti Sanon, meanwhile, was last seen in Cocktail 2, directed by Homi Adajania and co-starring Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. The romantic drama was released in June 2026. Kriti is reportedly set to reunite with Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films for an untitled horror film. The project is expected to see her explore a darker genre after her previous collaborations with the production house, including Bhediya and Cocktail 2.