Vicky Kaushal reacts to backlash over cracking ‘wife jokes’ at wedding: ‘Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats’

In March, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal faced criticism on social media after a video of him making “wife jokes” at a wedding went viral. Now, in an interview with The Nod Magazine, the actor has addressed the backlash, saying that it is not necessary for a public figure to be perfect all the time. Vicky Kaushal praises action sequence in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji.

Vicky Kaushal reacts to backlash over wife joke Vicky spoke about how he has no control over how people perceive him and addressed the criticism surrounding his remarks. He said, "There is no way that just because you’re a public figure, you need to be perfect. Sometimes we do deserve the brickbats, and maybe the learning there for me is that, as much as people are giving me love, it also comes with a certain sense of responsibility."

He added, "No actor has gotten fame and not gotten the flip side of it. I made the conscious choice that I wanted to be here, and the Universe is reciprocating. Now it’s on me how I handle [the fame]. And if the criticism is constructive, you can learn from it."

Why did Vicky Kaushal receive backlash? In March, a clip from a wedding surfaced online showing Vicky speaking to the groom’s father and asking him to get the groom to say, “How’s the josh?” As the audience responded with “High, sir!”, Vicky quipped, “Maine yeh dekha hai ki bachelors ka josh hamesha high rehta hai. Hum shaadi-shuda waalon ka josh saal dar saal girta rehta hai. Par tension lene ki baat nahi hai, 4 din mein josh kam nahi hota.” (I’ve noticed that bachelors always have high energy and enthusiasm. For those of us who are married, that enthusiasm keeps dropping year after year. But don’t worry, it doesn’t fade in just four days).

The video drew criticism online, with many calling out Vicky for making what they described as “misogynistic marriage jokes”. Some users even labelled him a “red flag”. One comment read, “Today’s generation is trying hard to move away from these misogynistic jokes and stereotypes. Didn’t expect this from Vicky of all people.” Another wrote, “Ew, so disgusted with him right now. Guess it’s time to stop believing he’s a good husband after all.”

Vicky tied the knot with Katrina Kaif on December 9, 2021. The couple got married in an intimate yet grand ceremony at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. They dated for a brief period before getting married and largely kept their relationship private. Katrina and Vicky welcomed their son, Vihaan, in 2025.