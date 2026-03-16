Exclusive | Love & War makers get over 500 NDAs signed to ensure no leaks from Sanjay Leela Bhansali film

Expectations are high for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period love story Love & War, which is one of the most-awaited releases of the year. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, is slated to release later this year. Now, an industry source tells HT that the makers are taking strict measures to prevent leaks from the shoot ahead of the film's release. (Also read: Exclusive | Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Love & War not pushed to 2027) Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently busy with the shoot of Love and War. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (AFP)

What the source said A source close to the film reveals, “The team of Love & War is leaving no stone unturned to protect the film’s world and prevent any content from leaking out. Not just the principal cast, but makers has reportedly asked a large section of the crew working on the project to sign strict NDAs (Non-Disclosure Agreements). Over 500 NDAs have already been signed or are currently in process, ensuring that information, visuals, or material from the sets do not make their way into the public domain.”

Earlier this month, Alia had teased details about the ongoing shoot. In a video with Vogue Italia ahead of her appearance at the Milan Fashion Week as a Gucci ambassador, the actor shared, “I am working on a movie currently called Love & War. It is a film directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. We are at the tail end of filming. It has been quite a magical experience. Working with Sanjay sir is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I am so grateful that I get to do it.” The film marks Alia's second collaboration with Bhansali after 2022's Gangubai Kathiawadi, for which she won a National Award for Best Actress.

About Love and War Leaked photos of actors Ranbir and Alia from the sets went viral last year, hinting at a 1960s setting for the film. Details about the plot remain under wraps.

When the film was originally announced, it set a release date of Christmas 2025. However, just months before that date, it was pushed to March 20, 2026. However, earlier this year, it was reported that the film will now release only in 2027. HT learnt that the film has no release date but is committed to release in 2026. It was reported that filming was on track and most of the major sequences had been wrapped up. However, no release date has been locked for the film.