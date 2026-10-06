Vidyut Jammwal says Hollywood sets are more disciplined than Bollywood: ‘No actor, whether it is 50 Cent or Jason Momoa, is ever late’

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is all set to make his Hollywood debut with the upcoming action film Street Fighter. Recently, Paramount Pictures India held an event for the film in Mumbai, where a special featurette featuring the actor was unveiled. At the event, Vidyut spoke about the differences between Hollywood and Bollywood film sets and opened up about his experience working on an international production.

Vidyut Jammwal on the difference between Hollywood and Bollywood sets

Vidyut Jammwal in a still from Hollywood debut, Street Fighter.

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When asked about his experience working on a Hollywood film and how it differs from a Bollywood film set, Vidyut said, "There is a huge difference. I used to hear from my friends who are actors and knew about Hollywood that the budgets there were much higher. But I have seen the discipline here. For the first time, I have seen 300 people on a set following such discipline. There, no actor, whether it is 50 Cent, Jason Momoa or Cody Rhodes, is ever late. They simply don’t have a concept of arriving late."

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{{^usCountry}} The actor further praised Hollywood's strict laws and said, “There is no such thing as being late. If someone is late by one minute, makers call them to know if they are not doing well. It's a massive difference. Laws are so strict. If you are doing overtime, every technician gets extra money for every minute. Technicians wait to do overtime because they don't think they will be betrayed. The laws are very different. So when you experience something like this with some legends around, you realise this is different. It will take us time to reach that level. We are following the rules and laws but we can get better and do more.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor further praised Hollywood's strict laws and said, “There is no such thing as being late. If someone is late by one minute, makers call them to know if they are not doing well. It's a massive difference. Laws are so strict. If you are doing overtime, every technician gets extra money for every minute. Technicians wait to do overtime because they don't think they will be betrayed. The laws are very different. So when you experience something like this with some legends around, you realise this is different. It will take us time to reach that level. We are following the rules and laws but we can get better and do more.” {{/usCountry}}

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Vidyut also spoke about his journey to the film and shared how his long association with martial arts helped him connect with his character. He revealed that he has been training in Kalaripayattu since the age of three and said that his years of training made him feel that he was meant to play Dhalsim in Street Fighter.

About Street Fighter

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Directed by Kitao Sakurai, Street Fighter is based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. The film stars Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu and Jason Momoa as Blanka, along with Callina Liang, Joe Anoai, David Dastmalchian, Cody Rhodes, Andrew Schulz, Eric Andre, Orville Peck, Olivier Richters, Hirooki Goto, Rayna Vallandingham, Alexander Volkanovski and Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson.

The official synopsis of the film reads, "Set in 1993, estranged Street Fighters Ryu (Andrew Koji) and Ken Masters (Noah Centineo) are thrown back into combat when the mysterious Chun-Li (Callina Liang) recruits them for the next World Warrior Tournament: a brutal clash of fists, fate, and fury. But behind this battle royale lies a deadly conspiracy that forces them to face off against each other and the demons of their past. And if they don't, it's GAME OVER!"

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The film is scheduled to release in theatres in India on October 16 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.