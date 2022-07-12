Vijay Deverakonda responds to Sara Ali Khan's Koffee With Karan comment about wanting to date him

Actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will be the guests on the upcoming episode of Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan. In a promo from the episode released on Monday, when Sara was asked, whom she wants to date in the industry, she names Vijay Deverakonda. Now on Tuesday, Vijay replied to Sara's comment and called it the ‘cutest’. Also Read: Koffee With Karan season 7 episode 2 trailer: Sara Ali Khan reveals crush on Vijay Deverakonda this time. Watch

In the promo from the show, Karan asks, "Sara, give me the name of a boy you feel like you want to date today," he asks. At first, Sara denies to reveal and later blurts out: "Vijay Deverakonda" The Telugu star, is known for appearing in films like Arjun Reddy and will make his Bollywood debut with Liger soon.

Vijay, on Tuesday, replied to Sara's comment on his Instagram Stories. Sharing the promo, he wrote, “I love how you say ‘Deverakonda’. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection (heart emoji).”

Vijay Deverakonda replies to Sara Ali Khan's comment.

Vijay will be seen next in Puri Jaggannadh's Liger, opposite Ananya Panday. The film will release in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie also former boxing champion Mike Tyson.

In an episode from a previous season of Koffee With Karan, Sara had said that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan. Later, both of them appeared in Love Aaj Kal and were often spotted together but they never revealed if they were actually dating. But recently Karan Johar confirmed in an interview that Sara and Kartik dated each other.

Speaking to India Today, Karan said, “I call this couch the couch of manifestation. I was like telling Kriti (Sanon) the other day, I said just say a name! Because Katrina (Kaif) on this couch said that she thought she would look good with Vicky (Kaushal), then Vicky collapsed and then the next thing we know is that they are married. Sara (Ali Khan) mentioned Kartik (Aaryan) and they started dating. Alia (Bhatt) has mentioned Ranbir (Kapoor) season after season and she is married to him today and is going to have his beautiful baby. So it’s fantastic that this couch has actually manifested so many relationships.”

Sara will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan and Laxman Utekar's untitled film alongside Vicky Kaushal. She also has Gaslight in the pipeline starring her, Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh.

