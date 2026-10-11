‘Saving Private Gyan’: Vijay Varma lends his support for anti-CEC protests with sarcastic dig, Huma Qureshi says peaceful dissent is not a crime

Bollywood celebrities have voiced their support for protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Vijay Varma on Delhi protest

Vijay Varma and Huma Qureshi support CJP protest.

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Actor Vijay Varma took to Instagram to take a sarcastic dig, questioning the support for Gyanesh Kumar. He shared a photo of the Chief Election Commissioner with the words, "The face of free and fair election." Another tagline read, "Saving private gyan", a reference to the Hollywood classic Saving Private Ryan, starring Tom Hanks, which follows a mission to rescue an American paratrooper during World War II.

Vijay captioned the post, 'Happy to the see the forces joining together to save our national hero. Protect him at ANY cost🙏🏻."

Deep Dive What are the CJP protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar demanding? The protests are demanding Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. The allegations have not been established as facts. What did Vijay Varma and Huma Qureshi say about the CJP protests? Vijay Varma shared a sarcastic post questioning support for Gyanesh Kumar. Huma Qureshi said peaceful protest, dissent and demands for accountability are democratic rights, not crimes. How many people were detained during protests over Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation? More than 800 people were detained across several states on Saturday, according to one report. Mumbai saw the largest crackdown, with police saying around 600 people were detained there.

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Huma Qureshi speaks out against detaining protesters

{{^usCountry}} Huma Qureshi also expressed her displeasure at the detention of protesters, emphasising their right to peaceful demonstration and accountability. She wrote, "We are the world's largest democracy. The right to peaceful protest and the demand for accountability are fundamental democratic rights, not favours granted by those in power. Peaceful dissent is not a crime. Asking questions is not a crime. Demanding accountability is not a crime. A democracy must allow its citizens to raise their voices without fear of intimidation or harassment. Suppressing peaceful protest undermines the very values we claim to uphold." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Huma Qureshi also expressed her displeasure at the detention of protesters, emphasising their right to peaceful demonstration and accountability. She wrote, "We are the world's largest democracy. The right to peaceful protest and the demand for accountability are fundamental democratic rights, not favours granted by those in power. Peaceful dissent is not a crime. Asking questions is not a crime. Demanding accountability is not a crime. A democracy must allow its citizens to raise their voices without fear of intimidation or harassment. Suppressing peaceful protest undermines the very values we claim to uphold." {{/usCountry}}

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She added, "Let me be clear: I stand with no political party or individual. I stand with citizens demanding accountability, with peaceful protesters, and with every Indian exercising their democratic right to dissent. My love for this country is precisely why I cannot remain silent. I know speaking up may invite abuse, personal attacks, scrutiny of my finances, or professional consequences. So be it. I have nothing to hide, nothing to apologise for, and no need to prove my patriotism."

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She concluded, "Patriotism is not blind silence. Democracy is not blind obedience. And dissent is not anti- national. The world is watching. We must do better. Jai Hind."

About protest in Delhi

The protests in Delhi saw large-scale detentions, with CJP leaders, including Abhijeet Dipke and Saurav Das, and other demonstrators taken into custody as police tightened security around the planned gathering at Jantar Mantar. However, the detainees were later released. Delhi, however, continued to see protest on Sunday. Besides, AISA president Neha Bora wa also detained at Connaught Place by the Delhi police.