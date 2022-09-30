Vikram Vedha box office day 1 prediction: Film set for 10-12 crore opening, may struggle to beat Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s Vikram Vedha has released in theatres on Friday. After a few dull days when the film’s advance booking was slow, the sales picked up in the second half of Thursday. That, combined with positive reviews and good word of mouth may end up pushing the film into a double-digit opening day (over ₹10 crore nett domestic). Also read: Vikram Vedha release live updates: Directors urge fans to not share spoilers

Vikram Vedha registered advanced bookings of ₹3 crore (without block seats) for its first day. Over a crore of these sales came on Thursday itself when the sale really picked up. This is the third-highest advance booking for a Hindi film this year, behind Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. However, it is not a great number, just marginally ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha and Shamshera, which were box office failures. But what works in Vikram Vedha’s favour is that the film has been received well. The reviews are largely positive and audience reaction as well. This can generate good word of mouth over the rest of Friday and the weekend.

As per trade sources, if all goes well for Vikram Vedha, the film should nett ₹10-12 crore in domestic collections on Friday. The number is unlikely to go any higher though, which means it will stay behind Brahmastra ( ₹32 crore) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ( ₹14 crore) in the list of highest openings for Hindi films this year. If word of mouth is strong, the jump on Saturday can be substantial, which will eventually determine the film’s fate and lifetime collections.

Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayatri, is a remake of their own 2017 Tamil hit, which starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. Given that the Tamil original was a hit, the film is unlikely to do much business from the south. However, overseas collections may still be healthy, given Hrithik’s star power.

