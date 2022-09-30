Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Vikram Vedha Ponniyin Selvan I release live updates: First reviews praise Hrithik-Saif-starrer, call it 'entertaining'
Live

Vikram Vedha Ponniyin Selvan I release live updates: First reviews praise Hrithik-Saif-starrer, call it 'entertaining'

bollywood
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 09:13 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I both release this Friday. All live updates from reviews to early occupancy and collections here:

Vikram Vedha Ponniyin Selvan I release live updates: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha is being praised by critics.
Vikram Vedha Ponniyin Selvan I release live updates: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha is being praised by critics.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
OPEN APP

It's a big Friday for the Indian film industry with two massive releases in Ponniyin Selvan: I and Vikram Vedha. Check out early morning occupancy figures, movie reviews, and all live updates from the two big releases right here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sep 30, 2022 09:13 AM IST

    Trisha Krishnan thanks Mani Ratnam

    PS1 star Trisha Krishnan took to Instagram on the eve of the film's release and thanked the director Mani Ratnam, handing the film over to the audience.

  • Sep 30, 2022 08:56 AM IST

    First reviews praise Vikram Vedha

    The first reviews for Vikram Vedha have praised the film, calling it a ‘thorough entertainer’ and ‘entertaining’. Check out HT's review of the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer here.

  • Sep 30, 2022 08:47 AM IST

    Hrithik's ex wife Sussanne Khan reviews Vikram Vedha

    Sussanne Khan reviewed ex-husband Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha, calling it one of her ‘favourite movies ever’ and predicting that it will be a huge blockbuster.

  • Sep 30, 2022 08:39 AM IST

    Vikram Vedha records 3 crore advance for opening day

    Vikram Vedha recorded around 3 crore in advance booking sales for Friday, the third highest for all Hindi films this year, behind only Brahmastra and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

  • Sep 30, 2022 08:31 AM IST

    PS1 reports houseful early morning shows

    Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I has begun strongly at the box office with early morning shows across Tamil Nadu being reported houseful.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vikram vedha ponniyin selvan hrithik roshan saif ali khan aishwarya rai vikram jayam ravi karthi + 6 more

Kareena Kapoor wants Inaaya's birthday cake, reacts to Soha Ali Khan's post

bollywood
Published on Sep 30, 2022 08:57 AM IST

Kareena Kapoor wants Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday cake as she reacted to Soha Ali Khan's post from the bash. Check out the pictures here.

Kareena Kapoor wants Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday cake.
Kareena Kapoor wants Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's birthday cake.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Vikram Vedha Ponniyin Selvan I release live updates: Critics praise Vikram Vedha

bollywood
Updated on Sep 30, 2022 08:56 AM IST

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha and Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan: I both release this Friday. All live updates from reviews to early occupancy and collections here:

Vikram Vedha Ponniyin Selvan I release live updates: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha is being praised by critics.
Vikram Vedha Ponniyin Selvan I release live updates: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Vikram Vedha is being praised by critics.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Adipurush first look: Prabhas transforms into Lord Ram, shows his warrior side

bollywood
Published on Sep 30, 2022 07:56 AM IST

Adipurush first look: Prabhas shows his character's warrior side as he poses with a bow and arrow. Check out the posters here.

Prabhas in and as Adipurush.&nbsp;
Prabhas in and as Adipurush. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Vikram Vedha movie review: This Hrithik, Saif-starrer packs delicious masala

bollywood
Published on Sep 30, 2022 06:44 AM IST

Vikram Vedha movie review: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan make each other shine bright in an enjoyable--if somewhat sanitised--remake of the Tamil cult classic action thriller.

Vikram Vedha movie review: Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan star in this enjoyable remake.
Vikram Vedha movie review: Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan star in this enjoyable remake.
ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Close Story

Vivek Agnihotri on why he wouldn’t attend Koffee With Karan: ‘I have two kids…’

bollywood
Published on Sep 29, 2022 07:42 PM IST

The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri has called Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan ‘bullsh*t’ and said that he wouldn't attend it given it's all about discussing people's sex lives.

Vivek Agnihotri slammed Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.
Vivek Agnihotri slammed Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Sara Ali Khan ditches luxury car and takes Alto after gym class. Watch

bollywood
Published on Sep 29, 2022 06:54 PM IST

Sara Ali Khan has created buzz among fans with her latest paparazzi video. She was recently spotted taking a Maruti Suzuki Alto car from her gym class.

Sara Ali Khan papped outside her gym in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)((Varinder Chawla))
Sara Ali Khan papped outside her gym in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)((Varinder Chawla))
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

'Apsara of Bollywood' Aishwarya Rai looks elegant in white in her latest pics

bollywood
Published on Sep 29, 2022 06:43 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai shared pictures from her latest photoshoot on her Instagram handle on Thursday. Her fans called her ‘timeless beauty.’

Aishwarya Rai in white ethnic suit from her indoor photoshoot.
Aishwarya Rai in white ethnic suit from her indoor photoshoot.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Richa Chadha shares pic of her mehendi as she kickstarts pre-wedding festivities

bollywood
Published on Sep 29, 2022 06:13 PM IST

Richa Chadha has shared what her mehendi looks like ahead of her wedding with Ali Fazal. The couple is currently in Delhi.

Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal to tie the knot in October 2022.
Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal to tie the knot in October 2022.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar share video on all their BTS Lady Killer fun

bollywood
Published on Sep 29, 2022 05:54 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar have shared behind-the-scenes video from the sets of their upcoming movie The Lady Killer. Arjun's cousin Rhea Kapoor reacted to the video. Watch the video here:

Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar from the sets of The Killer Lady.&nbsp;
Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar from the sets of The Killer Lady. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Vikram Vedha advance booking slow; lagging behind Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera

bollywood
Published on Sep 29, 2022 05:33 PM IST

Advance booking for Vikram Vedha is slow with the Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan-starrer failing to breach even the disappointing numbers posted by Laal Singh Chaddha and Shamshera.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Rishan in Vikram Vedha.
Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Rishan in Vikram Vedha.
ByAbhimanyu Mathur
Close Story

Tiger Shroff auditioned for Spider-Man, told makers: ‘I’d save you money on VFX'

bollywood
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 04:57 PM IST

In a recent interview, Tiger Shroff said he had auditioned to play Spider-Man, and was ‘quite close’ to landing the part as well.

Tiger Shroff, seen here in a still from Student of the Year 2, says he once auditioned for Spider-Man, coming close to landing the part.
Tiger Shroff, seen here in a still from Student of the Year 2, says he once auditioned for Spider-Man, coming close to landing the part.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Kunal Kemmu shares adorable throwback pic with daughter Inaaya on her birthday

bollywood
Published on Sep 29, 2022 04:50 PM IST

Kunal Kemmu has shared a heartfelt post for his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her birthday. Inaaya turned 5 on Thursday. He called her ‘my jaan.’

Kunal Kemmu with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu.&nbsp;
Kunal Kemmu with his daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. 
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal share message for fans ahead of wedding

bollywood
Published on Sep 29, 2022 03:34 PM IST

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal extended their gratitude for people pouring love on them ahead of their wedding. The couple will marry on October 6.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha are set to tie the knot on October 6.
Ali Fazal and Richa Chaddha are set to tie the knot on October 6.
ByHT Entertainment Desk
Close Story

Ameesha Patel reacts to dating rumours with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas: That’s silly

bollywood
Updated on Sep 29, 2022 03:06 PM IST

Actor Ameesha Patel opens up about dating rumours with Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, calling him his good friend

Ameesha Patel met Pakistani actor Imran Abbas in Bahrain recently
Ameesha Patel met Pakistani actor Imran Abbas in Bahrain recently
BySugandha Rawal
Close Story

Manoj Bajpayee: I refuse to read script in anything else apart from Devanagari

bollywood
Published on Sep 29, 2022 03:04 PM IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee feels that Hindi is being sidelined not just in the film industry but in society as well

Manoj Bajpayee was recently in Delhi for a book launch (ANI/Sunil Khandare)
Manoj Bajpayee was recently in Delhi for a book launch (ANI/Sunil Khandare)
BySugandha Rawal
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out