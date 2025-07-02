Vikrant Massey reacts to insider vs outsider debate in film industry: 'Ye wahi log karte hai jo baahar baithe hai'

Actor Vikrant Massey, often hailed as one of the most talented performers of his generation, has weighed in on the long-running 'insider vs. outsider' debate in Bollywood. Vikrant dismissed the insider-outsider narrative as largely a product of social media chatter. Vikrant Massey addresses the insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood, calling it a product of social media.

Vikrant on insider vs outside debate in film industry

In an interview with Screen, Vikrant stressed that those outside the industry are often the ones fueling the conversation, while within the film fraternity, the lines aren’t so stark. "Ye sab social media ki baatein hai. Ye wahi log karte hai jo baahar baithe hai (This is only social media chatter. It is only done by those who are not part of the film industry),” the 12 Fail actor said.

Vikrant started his career on television and gradually worked his way into acclaimed films like A Death in the Gunj, Chhapaak, and 12th Fail. Despite not having a film lineage, he has managed to carve a solid space for himself in the industry.

"If you are part of the fraternity that we belong to, nobody sees it like that. Majority of them, at least, I can speak for myself, and you must listen to me, because I am the ‘so-called outsider’, esa kuch nahi hai, ye sab social media wali baat hai (there's no debate like that, it is only on social media). So we don't pay attention to it because none of it is true," Vikrant said.

About Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan stars Vikrant Massey alongside Shanaya Kapoor, marking the latter's Bollywood debut. Directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, the film is produced by Zee Studios and Mini Films. Makers released the trailer of the film on Tuesday. In it, Vikrant plays a visually impaired character who falls in love with Shanaya, a theatre artist on an experimental journey, choosing to experience the world blindfolded. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 July.