Vikrant Massey's cousin Clive Kunder dies in Ahmedabad plane crash, actor shares he was the 1st Operator on flight

An Air India flight bound for London’s Gatwick airport with 242 passengers onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon. Actor Vikrant Massey has shared that his uncle Clifford Kunder's son Clive Kunder was among those who lost their lives in the tragic Air India plane crash. (Also read: Ahmedabad plane crash: Alia Bhatt calls incident ‘devastating’, offers prayers for everyone on board) Vikrant Massey suffered a personal loss in the Air India plane crash.

Vikrant Massey reacts to Ahmedabad plane crash

Vikrant took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday and shared a note, which read, “My heart breaks for the families & loved ones of the ones who lost their lives in the unimaginably tragic air crash in Ahmedabad today. It pains even more to know that my uncle, Clifford Kunder, lost his son, Clive Kunder, who was the 1st officer operating on that fateful flight.”

Vikrant Massey via Instagram Stories.

He concluded his message, saying: “May God give strength to you and your family, uncle, and to all deeply affected (folded hands emoticon).”

Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Sood, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ananya Panday, reacted to the incident and offered prayers for the victims and their families.

About the Air India plane crash

A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon. The aircraft was under the command of Capt Sumeet Sabharwal with First Officer Clive Kundar.

According to Air India, the Boeing 787-8 aircraft from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick was carrying 242 passengers and crew members. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

Three senior wide-body pilots, who are also instructors, told PTI that looking at the videos of the crash available publicly, it seems that the engines could not gain the required thrust needed for the take-off, resulting in a fatal crash into the residential area seconds after it took off.

(via inputs from PTI)