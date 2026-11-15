Vinod Kapri says he was warned of ‘serious repercussions’ for speaking up as Pyre faced screen cuts amid Ramayana release

National Award-winning filmmaker Vinod Kapri has revealed that several people in the film industry warned him against speaking out about the reduction in screenings of his independent film Pyre amid the release of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead roles. The filmmaker said he was cautioned about facing 'serious repercussions' and the possible impact his stand could have on his future in the industry. However, Vinod chose not to back down, maintaining that he had every right to question what happened to his film and stand up for smaller towns that often struggle to get independent cinema into theatres.

Vinod Kapri says he was warned against taking on the industry over Pyre’s reduced shows amid Ramayana release.

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Vinod Kapri on warnings from industry insiders

Speaking to SCREEN about the advice he received after raising the issue publicly, he said several people had asked him to be careful and warned him that speaking against the system could have consequences. However, the filmmaker believes staying silent was not an option.

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Explaining why he decided to take a stand, he said, “Many people told me not to speak up because I have to continue working in this industry and there could be serious repercussions. I told them I don’t want to be part of this industry in that way. I made this film while staying outside the industry. I don’t want to cast big actors, nor do I think they would work with me. I want to continue telling these simple stories. If I don’t stand up for my rights and for my towns today, who will?”

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{{^usCountry}} He added, “Theatre owners also have their hands tied. They are under a lot of pressure. This is the first time I have seen something like this in cinema, where you are not allowing another film to be screened, even if your theatres are going to remain empty. You would rather have empty theatres than screen another film. It was really upsetting." Pyre gets over 200 additional shows {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “Theatre owners also have their hands tied. They are under a lot of pressure. This is the first time I have seen something like this in cinema, where you are not allowing another film to be screened, even if your theatres are going to remain empty. You would rather have empty theatres than screen another film. It was really upsetting." Pyre gets over 200 additional shows {{/usCountry}}

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Announcing the film's return to more screens after getting limited screens during Ramayana release, Vinod took to social media and recently wrote, “PYRE IS GETTING ITS SHOWS BACK! Over 200 shows of PYRE are being added from Friday, 13th November. A heartfelt thank you to our audiences for standing by this little independent film and making this possible. Your love, trust and support have brought us back to more screens.”

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He also thanked Cinepolis and PVR Cinemas for supporting the film and helping it reach a wider audience. The announcement came after days of uncertainty over its theatrical run, with Vinod repeatedly speaking about the difficulties faced by smaller films when competing with major releases.

Made on a reported budget of ₹2.5 crore, Pyre initially opened with around 80 shows. Positive word of mouth helped the film gain momentum, and its screenings reportedly increased to over 400 within a few days. However, Vinod claimed that the film lost nearly 75 percent of its shows after Ramayana arrived in theatres on November 5.

AICWA seeks action over screening cuts

The controversy also prompted the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) to write to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The association has sought a fair screen allocation policy, an impartial inquiry into the reduction of Pyre's shows and action against those found responsible. AICWA also stressed the importance of giving independent films a fair opportunity in theatres, noting that smaller productions play a key role in shaping the future of Indian cinema.