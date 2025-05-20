Vishal Jethwa takes mom to Cannes Film Festival, shares pics from business class air travel: ‘Bachpan se sapna tha’

Actor Vishal Jethwa, whose film Homebound will premiere at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, travelled to France with his mother, Preeti Jethwa. Taking to Instagram, Vishal wrote a long note about how his dream of taking his mother on a trip abroad has been fulfilled. He also shared a bunch of photos with his mother. (Also Read | 5 Indian films to be screened at Cannes Film Festival 2025: Tanvi The Great, Homebound, Aranyer Din Ratri) Vishal Jethwa shared a bunch of photos on Instagram.

Vishal Jethwa travels to Cannes with mom

In the photos, Vishal and Preeti enjoyed their travel time as they sipped on their beverages, watched films, had their meals, and took naps. In one photo, Vishal posed for a selfie with his mother. He also gave a kiss on her cheek in another picture. The last photo showed Vishal and Preeti laughing as she looked at him.

Vishal talks about his dream getting fulfilled

Sharing the photos, Vishal wrote about his dream to fly in an airplane and also take his mother for a vacation. "Bachpan se sapna tha ki ek din flight mein baithunga. Phir yeh sapna dekha ki ek baar zaroor videsh ghoomoonga. Aur in sabse bada ek aur sapna tha ki ek din apni mummy ko flight mein videsh ghumaane le jaoonga (Since my childhood, I dreamt that one day I would sit in a flight. Then I dreamt of travelling abroad. And one of these biggest dreams was that one day I will take my mummy to travel abroad in flight)."

Vishal shares many photos with his mom

Vishal expressed he was happier to attend the Cannes event with Preeti. “To aaj mere liye bohut bada din hai kyunki main ye sapna jee raha hoon (sparkles emoji). Cannes attend karne se bhi badi khushi yeh hai ki main apni mummy k saath Cannes attend kar raha hoon (white heart emoji) (So today is a big day for me because I'm living this dream. The greatest joy than attending Cannes is that I’m attending Cannes with my mom).”

He also thanked his fans and followers for their love and support. He concluded, "Aap sabhi ke pyaar aur support k liye dil se bohut-bohut dhanyawaad (folded hands emoji). Yeh sabh aap logon ke pyaar ke bina kabhi bhi possible nahin ho paata. Dil se aap sabaka shukriya (red heart emoji) (Thank you very much for all your love and support. All this could never be possible without your love. Thank you all from the bottom of my heart). Last picture is my favourite and it says a lot about my bond with mom (woman and boy emoji)."

About Vishal's film

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, also stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor, apart from Vishal. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will screen in the Un Certain Regard segment of the prestigious gala on May 21. Karan and Jahnvi are also in Cannes for the event. Filmmaker Martin Scorsese is on board with the movie as an executive producer. The 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival will come to a close on May 24.