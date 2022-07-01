Vivek Agnihotri mocks Dia Mirza as she thanks Uddhav Thackeray for caring for 'planet’: 'Which one? Planet Bollywood?'

Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files, has taken a dig at actor Dia Mirza for her post of gratitude for the outgoing Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. She thanked Uddhav for caring for the ‘people and the planet’, to which Vivek asked which planet she was talking about and if it was ‘Planet Bollywood’. Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises new Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde: 'What an inspiring success story'

Dia took to Twitter Thursday night to share a note of thanks for Uddhav Thackeray as he was replaced by Eknath Shinde as the new Maharashtra chief minister. Dia wrote, “Thank you @OfficeofUT. You cared for people and the planet. Conveying my gratitude and respect here. May you have many more opportunities to serve the nation.” She tagged Uddhav Thackeray as well as his son Aditya Thackeray in the tweet.

Responding to Dia's tweet, Vivek wrote, “Which planet? Planet Bollywood?” Vivek Agnihotri reacted to Dia Mirza's tweet.

Several of Dia's followers shared a tweet by ANI about how the new government is on the way to build the Metro car shed in Aarey Colony, despite opposition from environmentalists.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis took the first step towards overturning the previous Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government's decision of relocating the proposed Mumbai Metro Line-3 car shed from Aarey Colony. The decision to set up the car shed in the wooded Aarey area had faced opposition from environmental groups as it entailed cutting down hundreds of trees. The Uddhav Thackeray government had later shifted the site to Kanjurmarg.

On the other hand, actor Kangana Ranaut praised the new CM for his success story. She wrote on her Instagram Stories late Thursday, "What an inspiring success story… From driving auto-rickshaw for a living to becoming of the most important and powerful people in the country... congratulations sir."

Dia just wrapped the shooting schedule of her upcoming film Dhak Dhak. She was among the four Bollywood actors including Ratna Pathak Shah, Sanjana Sanghi and Fatima Sana Shaikh to ride by road to the Khardung La pass, world's highest motorable road.

