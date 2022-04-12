Wedding not postponed, venue might shift to Taj, hints Alia Bhatt’s brother

Contrary to reports going around that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding has been postponed, Alia’s half-brother Rahul confirms to us that the wedding is very much happening on the date that has been decided.

The reports going around quote Rahul as saying that the wedding has been pushed, but he has denied it.

“Yes, the wedding is happening this week, and has not been postponed. That report misquoted me. I haven’t mentioned the date to anyone. All I can say is that it is a matter of time till you see an official release from their side. I can’t tell you the dates, but it will happen soon. I can assure you it will happen before the 20th of April,” Rahul tells us.

Reluctant to give out any inside information about the hush-hush wedding, Rahul hinted that the wedding venue might change due to the increased media presence outside their house.

“The wedding venue might shift to Taj Hotel, Colaba for practical reasons. And that is to avoid paparazzi and maintain secrecy. The protocols and arrangements are being decided as we talk,” he says.

In fact, he reveals he has been advised to switch off his phone to avoid giving out inside information.

“I am not authorised to speak. And I will not open my mouth. It is a matter of time now. I have been told to switch off my phone, but I can’t do that because I have to be accessible to my clients as I am a gym instructor,” he says, adding, “Also, no one will get any inside information from me as I am a metal hardened nut. I have gone through 30 hours of intense interrogation in the David Headley case”.