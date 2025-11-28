What does Saraayah mean? Know why Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra chose this name for daughter

Bollywood’s latest star kid’s name has finally been revealed. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani revealed that they have named their baby girl, Saraayah, through a joint Instagram post on Friday. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani;s daughter is named Saraayah.

On Friday morning, Kiara and Sidharth shared a picture of them holding the baby's tiny feet and wrote, "From our prayers, to our arms🙏🏻 our divine blessing, our princess, Saraayah Malhotra सरायाह मल्होत्रा."

What does Saraayah mean

According to the actors’ team, the name is derived from the Hebrew words Sarah and Saraya, and it means ‘God’s princess’. Saraayah was born on 15 July this year. The parents had shared a joint Instagram post, writing, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl. – Kiara and Sidharth.”

All about Kiara and Sidharth’s baby girl

Sidharth and Kiara have requested that the media and paparazzi not take pictures of their daughter. In a note they sent to several journalists and photographers, the new parents wrote, “We’re so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private. So, no photos please, only blessings. Thank you for your support.”

Kiara and Sidharth’s careers

Sidharth was last seen in the romantic comedy Param Sundari opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The film released to mixed reviews, and was moderately successful at the box office. He now has a horror film opposite Tamannaah Bhatia in his kitty. Kiara’s last release was the YRF spy thriller War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. The film was a commercial and critical failure. The actor will reportedly be seen in the Don reboot opposite Ranveer Singh.