When Ajay Devgn revealed he's been put in a police lock up twice, stole his dad's gun: 'That's illegal'

Actor Ajay Devgn had once revealed that he was a 'gunda (goon)' during his college days. In an old interview, Ajay had said that he was sent to the lockup two times. The actor had also spoken about taking his father Veeru Devgan's gun without his knowledge. (Also Read | Ajay Devgn admits kids Yug Devgan, Nysa Devgan correct him when he gets fads wrong: 'Pops this is old fashion')

As Ajay celebrates his 53rd birthday on Saturday, we take a trip down memory lane when he so about his youth. Apart from being an actor, Ajay is also a film director and producer. He made his Bollywood debut with Phool Aur Kaante in 1991. He then featured in many films such as Dilwale (1994), Diljale (1996), Zakhm (1998), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Company (2002), The Legend of Bhagat Singh (2002). Golmaal franchise, Singham (2011), and Tanhaji (2020) among many others.

In an interview with Mid-Day in 2018, Ajay was asked if he was 'a gunda in college'. He replied, "Full-on. I have been behind bars — twice inside a lock-up; even sneaked out my father's gun. And guys, that's illegal."

Ajay also said that he 'never had to struggle' in life. "Work hard, sure, but never struggle as such. I was in [Mithibai] college, and early on, realised I loved making films. I was 8 or 9, when I started helping my father with editing movies; and action were the most difficult sequences to edit back then. By 12-13, I had started making my own films. My father had bought me a camera. I used to do a lot of special effects, create my own sets, by the time I was 15. Later, he would even send me to shoot for certain portions [like in Rekha's film Madam X, 1994]."

On his birthday, actor Akshay Kumar wished him on Twitter. Sharing a picture from the film Sooryavanshi, Akshay wrote, "Be it acting or direction, may you continue acing it brother. Hope Runway 34 is a runaway success! Happy birthday, @ajaydevgn."

Be it acting or direction, may you continue acing it brother. Hope Runway 34 is a runaway success! Happy birthday @ajaydevgn 🤗 pic.twitter.com/atyBzx9WY0 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, Ajay is currently awaiting the release of his third directorial, Runway 34. Inspired by true incidents, Runway 34 revolves around Captain Vikrant Khanna, played by Ajay, a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Runway 34 also features Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Rakul Preet Singh, and Angira Dhar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on April 29.

