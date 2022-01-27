When Bobby Deol recalled meeting Salman Khan for the first time: ‘He was so cool’

Bobby Deol has often credited Salman Khan for his comeback in Bollywood. Bobby, who celebrates his 53rd birthday on Thursday, had once shared his experience of meeting Salman for the first time. Bobby and Salman have been contemporaries in Bollywood – while Salman became a superstar, Bobby was a star in the 90s, best known for films such as Soldier and Barsaat.

In 2018, Bobby Deol made a stcomeback after a hiatus of a few years with Race 3, also starring Salman. In interviews, he had heaped praises on Salman for giving him work.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama that year, Bobby recalled his first meeting with Salman and said it was during a stunt practise: “Ek film aayi jisme main bike stunts kar raha tha. Aur jab mein stunts kar raha tha, toh Salman se main pehli baar mila tha (There was a film for which I was doing bike stunts. I met Salman for the first time when I was doing the stunts). I was practising bike stunts on the beach. Since then I know him.”

Bobby added: “Uski pehli film lagi huyi thi (His first film was running in theatres). And he was so cool about it, you know. He was not bothered ki main bada star ban jayunga (that he’ll become a big star). He was very relaxed. So, we got along from that time.” Salman made his Bollywood debut with 1989 movie Maine Pyar Kiya, for which he won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. After several delays, Bobby’s first film Barsaat released in 1995.

Also read: Dharmendra reveals Bobby Deol played his younger version in a film, came to work without underwear

Ahead of the release of Race 3, Bobby underwent a physical transformation, for which he thanked Salman in a tweet writing: “When the hard work starts to show! Thanks Salman for the motivation.”

Speaking to NDTV, Bobby had said ahead of Race 3’s release: “I met Salman one year ago, and he told me everyone has low and high phases. He said when he had a bad period he climbed on to my brother's back and Sanjay Dutt's back. That's when I told him, 'let me climb on to your back for support.' He remembered that, and since he wishes the best for me, he offered me this role over the phone. I was thrilled and I'm ready to work as hard as required."

Bobby was last seen in Netflix movie Class Of '83, in which he played a cop. He has the movie Love Hostel in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON