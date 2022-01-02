Dharmendra reveals Bobby Deol played his younger version in a film, came to work without underwear

Dharmendra has revealed that his younger son Bobby Deol played the younger version of his character in a film. Speaking on Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 15, Dharmendra also said that Bobby showed up on the sets without underwear, adding that they still managed to complete the shoot.

Salman Khan and Dharmendra conducted a task on Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss 15 and Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz were asked to be the participants. They were given a special dress for the task. When Pratik wore it and came for the task, Bharti made fun of him. Then, Dharmendra said, "Mujhe ek kissa yaad aa gaya. Mere bachpan ke role ke liye chahiye tha ek ladka to maine Bobby ko mana liya kaise bhi (I am reminded of an incident. We needed a young boy for a shot of my childhood. I somehow convinced Bobby for it)."

"Chota tha, usko bhi aise hi dress pehnai, pattha bagair chaddi ke aa gaya. To wo dress aise kar kar ke shot hua, magar ye bhi kamaal lagh rahe hain, bacche hain mere! (He was very small and we got him a similar dress, but he came on sets without the underwear)," he added. Dharmendra did not name the film, but Bobby has essayed the role of a young Dharmendra in the 1977 film Dharam Veer.

During his visit, Dharmendra also cracked jokes about Salman Khan being bit by a snake. Salman also narrated the incident and said that the snake bit him thrice.

Dharmendra had earlier expressed his desire to see Bobby Deol in a Sholay sequel. He even had an idea for the sequel, author Roshmila Bhattacharya wrote in her book Matinee Men.

Dharmendra will be seen next in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film also features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, and veteran actors Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

