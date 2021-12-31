Dharmendra and Salman Khan switch roles, repeat lines from Dabangg and Sholay on Bigg Boss 15. Watch

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday gave a glimpse of his appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss 15, hosted by actor Salman Khan. Dharmendra will appear as a guest on the special New Year's eve episode.

Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra shared a clip in which he and Salman Khan posed on a bike and its sidecar (a car attached to the side of a motorcycle for a passenger) respectively on the stage. Dharmendra channelled his Sholay (1975) character Veeru as he rode the bike and Salman posed as Jai. The role was originally played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Dharmendra was also heard lip-syncing to Salman's Dabangg line, "Hum yaha ke Robin Hood hai (I'm the Robin Hood of this area)." In the film, Salman addressed himself as Robin Hood. The film, released in 2010, also featured actors Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan, and Sonu Sood.

Salman Khan was heard referring to Sholay antagonist Gabbar saying, "Gabbar, main aaraha hoon (Gabbar, I'm coming)." Late actor Amjad Ali Khan played Gabbar's role.

Sharing the clip, Dharmendra captioned it, "Chal uth…. Kahani chal…. Kahin bhi chal……Baithe Baithe so Jayega (Get up. Let the story start. Go somewhere. You will doze off if you stay idle)…..Friends, keep going…. Keep doing Something….for the Happiness of every Life."

Dharmendra has often fondly referred to Salman as his son. Recently after Salman was bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse, Dharmendra had called him. When a fan had requested him to wish Salman on his birthday, he had tweeted, "Salman is like a son to me. He too has great love and respect for me. I always pray on his birthday and wish him the best. I got worried and called him after the news of a snake bite. He is fit and fine."

The duo have featured together in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya (1998). The film also starred Kajol and Arbaaz Khan. Salman also had cameo appearances in Dharmendra's films--Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se (2018) and Tell Me O Kkhuda (2011).

