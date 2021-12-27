Dharmendra reveals he 'got worried' and called up Salman Khan after snake bite incident: 'He is like a son to me'

Actor Dharmendra on Monday revealed that he 'got worried' and called up Salman Khan after knowing that he was bitten by a snake. Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra said that Salman is like his son.

Dharmendra posted a clip on the social media platform on Monday, which also happens to be Salman's birthday. Reacting to it, a fan told the actor, "@aapkadharam sir Salman Bhai ka birthday wish kardo aap (Wish Salman Khan on his birthday)."

The actor replied, “Salman is like a son to me…. He too has great love and respect for me. I always pray on his Birthday and wish him the best. I got worried and called him after the news of a snake bite. He is fit and fine.”

On Monday, Dharmendra took a trip down memory lane and shared a video from Anokha Milan (1972), his first Hindi film with late actor Dilip Kumar. The film is a remake of the Bengali film Paari (1966). Anokha Milan features Dharmendra and Pronati Ghosh with Dilip Kumar in a guest appearance. The duo appeared together in Paari for the first time.

Sharing the clip, Dharmendra wrote, "…in the very beginning of my career… I could share just some frames with my Darling hero, my Dilip Kumar."

Last week, just ahead of his 56th birthday, Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his farmhouse near Panvel. He was immediately hospitalised in Navi Mumbai's Kamothe and discharged on Sunday. After returning to his farmhouse from the hospital, Salman hosted a birthday bash on Sunday night.

"A snake had entered a room in my farmhouse and the children got scared. So I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it with my other hand to release it. When our staff saw the snake, they thought it was poisonous and due to the commotion that followed, the snake bit me not once but thrice," Salman was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The celebrations were attended by a host of guests including Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, Samantha Lockwood, among others.

Salman's parents Salim Khan and Salma Khan, sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma, brother Arbaaz Khan, sister Alvira Khan and her husband Atul Agnihotri were also part of the festivities.

