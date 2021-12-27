Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Samantha Lockwood and others attend Salman Khan’s birthday bash in Panvel. See pics

Actor Salman Khan celebrated his 56th birthday party at his Panvel farmhouse, near Mumbai, along with his family and friends. Salman hosted the party after he recovered from a non-venomous snake bite. The paparazzi stationed outside Salman's farmhouse spotted several of the guests arriving at the party.

In a bunch of videos and clips posted on Instagram, Salman Khan is seen cutting a five-tier birthday cake, inside a room, next to his parents--Salim Khan and Salma Khan.

In another video, Salman carried his niece Ayat as he cut his birthday cake. Salman shares his birthday with Ayat, daughter of his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Aayush Sharma. Arpita and Aayush were also part of the festivities.

At the party, Salman's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, brother Arbaaz Khan, sister Alvira Khan and her husband Atul Agnihotri, Samantha Lockwood, and film producer Ramesh Taurani, were also present.

Apart from them, Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan, Bobby Deol, Vatsal Sheth, producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala, producer-actor Nikhil Dwivedi, Maniesh Paul, film writer Mushtaq Sheikh, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza also attended the celebrations at Salman's farmhouse.

Ahead of his birthday, Salman was bitten by a non-venomous snake at his Panvel farmhouse on Saturday night. He was immediately taken to a hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning, as per news agency ANI.

Talking to the media in the early hours of Monday, news agency PTI quoted the actor as saying, "When my dad came to know about this incident, he called to ask if the snake was fine and alive. So I told him Tiger and the snake both are alive. He asked if we hurt the snake, I said we didn't, we handled it with utmost care and love and left it in the jungle." Salman referred to his character of Tiger, a spy in the blockbuster films Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

He also said, "I asked for a stick. The stick that came was a small one so I asked for a longer stick. Then I picked up the snake with a lot of love and brought it out, the snake wrapped itself on the stick and then it started climbing the stick upwards and it came quite close to my hand. So, I caught it with my other hand and dropped the stick to be able to leave the snake (in the jungle)."

He also added, "The locals know what snakes come around, this was a Kandhari snake. So they started screaming 'Kandhari, Kandhari, Kandhari', that's when the snake bit me once. Then there was more chaos and that's when the snake bit me again. There was a lot of commotion, people said 'hospital, hospital', that it was venomous, and it bit me again."

Meanwhile, Salman was last seen on the big screen in Antim: The Final Truth, which released last month. He is also seen as the host of the Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss 15. He has the third instalment of his film Tiger 3, tentatively scheduled for release next year.

