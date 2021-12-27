Salman Khan cuts birthday cake with niece Ayat, Iulia Vantur can’t stop smiling. Watch inside video

On Monday, actor Salman Khan turned 56. The actor celebrated his birthday with his friends and family at his farmhouse in Panvel with a midnight party.

Several videos from the celebrations started doing rounds on the Internet. In one of the videos, Salman is seen cutting his birthday cake with niece Ayat, his sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's daughter. Little Ayat shares her birthday with uncle Salman. In the video, the actor's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur was also spotted - she was all smiles during the cake-cutting session.

Bobby Deol, Salman's brother Arbaaz Khan, Salman's ex-girlfriend Sangeeta Bijlani, and others were spotted entering Salman's farmhouse for the celebrations.

Sangeeta Bijlani spotted entering Salman Khan's farmhouse ahead of his birthday celebration.(Instagram)

Film-writer Mushtaq Sheikh gave an inside glimpse of the birthday party in his Instagram Stories. In the video shared by Mushtaq, the farmhouse looked glammed up with pink and purple balloons. The big banner read, “Happy Birthday Salman Bhai and Ayat.” The decoration included rainbows, unicorns and clouds props.

Salman Khan birthday party.(Instagram)

Ahead of his birthday, Salman got bitten by a snake and was admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai. He got discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Salman Khan said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."

Earlier, Dr. Kuldeep Salgotra, who treated the actor told ANI, "Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine."

Read More: 'It reached onto my hand, bit me thrice': Salman Khan on snake bite incident at Panvel farmhouse

After Salman was bitten by a snake, his father Salim Khan had told News18, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise, he is completely fine.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON