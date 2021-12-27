'It reached onto my hand, bit me thrice': Salman Khan on snake bite incident at Panvel farmhouse

Actor Salman Khan has spoken in detail about how he was bitten by the snake at his farmhouse near Panvel. The incident took place on Saturday night following which he was taken to a hospital in Navi Mumbai and was discharged on Sunday morning.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Salman Khan said, "A snake had entered my farmhouse, I took it outside using a stick. Gradually it reached onto my hand. I then grabbed it to release, which is when it bit me thrice. It was a kind of poisonous snake. I was hospitalized for 6 hours...I am fine now."

After getting discharged from the hospital, Salman returned to the farmhouse and celebrated his 56th birthday. The actor usually celebrates his birthday at the farmhouse, on the outskirts of Mumbai, with his family and close friends.

In several pictures and videos shared online, Salman was seen cutting a cake. He was stepped out of the farmhouse to interact with the paparazzi waiting outside. The actor smiled and posed for them. They also sang a song for him. Salman spoke about the snake bite and his smile after that.

For the occasion, the actor was dressed in a black T-shirt, black jacket and brown coloured pants. he wore a chain around his neck.

The snake bite incident took place ahead of his 56th birthday. Earlier, Dr Kuldeep Salgotra, who treated the actor told ANI, "Two teams of doctors are with Salman Khan and his health is fine."

After Salman was bitten by a snake, his father Salim Khan had told News18, “Salman is doing fine. There is nothing to worry about. It happened early morning but he is fine now. It was a non-poisonous snake and it is obvious to find these creatures in forest areas. The doctor has prescribed a few medicines but otherwise, he is completely fine.”

Recently, Salman announced the sequel to the 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan also starred Kareena Kapoor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Harshaali Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Salman Khan smiles in first pics post snake bite incident, birthday prep in full swing at Panvel farmhouse

Salman also has Yash Raj Films third instalment of the Tiger series in the pipeline. The spy thriller, directed by Maneesh Sharma, will see Salman and actor Katrina Kaif reprise their roles of RAW agent Tiger and ISI agent Zoya.

As per news agency PTI, the actor also confirmed about playing Indian spy agent Ravindra Kaushik in a film, which will be co-produced by his sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail