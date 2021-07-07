When Kareena Kapoor spoke about home life with Saif Ali Khan: 'My husband isn't businessman who comes home at 6'

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has been married to Saif Ali Khan for almost nine years, was once told that she wouldn't get films after she tied the knot. Kareena Kapoor has signed numerous projects since her wedding in 2012.

That year, Kareena Kapoor starred in Agent Vinod, Heroine, and Talaash: The Answer Lies Within and appeared in Dabangg 2. She has starred in Singham Returns, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Udta Punjab, and Good Newwz in the last nine years.

Speaking with Mid-Day in 2018, Kareena spoke about balancing work with her personal life and her son, Taimur Ali Khan, when she said, "My family, my son, my husband — they are the most important things for me. I love being a mother as much as I love my work. I want to ace that balancing act and be an example for others. I was told that I won't get films after marriage. I changed that. Even if this [doing fewer films] turns out to be a mistake, I'm okay with it. I have no regrets about the path I have chosen."

"Movies will go on, but I will do one film at a time," she said before adding, "My husband isn't a businessman who comes home at 6 pm. He is an actor too, and between us, we must balance our time out for Taimur. We have decided we'll do one film each."

Kareena and Saif had welcomed their second son earlier this year. Despite her pregnancy last year, Kareena was out and about, completing her projects. She had completed her schedule on Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan in the titular role, and was also recording for her radio show. Weeks after her delivery, Kareena resumed work, filming for an episode of the food show, Star vs Food.

Also read: Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput celebrate 6th wedding anniversary with cuddles and kisses

Speaking about working through her pregnancy, she told a leading daily, "There has never been any plan that I have to do this or that. It’s just that I have never been that kind of a person who would sit at home and say, ‘Now I want to put my feet up’. I am doing what I want to do. Working — whether it’s during my pregnancy or post-delivery — has been a point to just say that when has anyone ever said that pregnant women can’t work? In fact, the more active you are, the healthier the baby is and the happier the mother is. After delivery, too, once you feel fit enough, one should do what they feel like doing, and try to balance it out between giving time to the child as well as your work and yourself. I have always been very proud of being a working mother.”