When Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla matched steps on Ghoonghat Ki Aadh Se on Dance Deewane 2. Watch video

Madhuri Dixit and Juhi Chawla are among the most popular actors of the 90s. They might have not starred together in many films, but once shared the stage on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 2. Let’s revisit the time when Madhuri and Juhi matched steps on Juhi and Aamir Khan’s iconic song Ghoonghat Ki Aadh Se from the film hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke. Also read: Madhuri Dixit: I, Juhi Chawla, Raveena are going forward

In an old video from the show, Madhuri and Juhi Chawla are seen coordinating their dance moves and flashing their smiles for the camera. While Madhuri wore a light green draped outfit, Juhi dancing next to her came dressed in a dark green lehenga. They even twirled at the same time and even aced the hook step of the dance number.

Responding to it, a fan wrote, “Aaj bhi kitni kubsurat hai dono (They are the happiest people).” “True living legend,” commented another fan. “Kya Din Thein Kasam Sein (Good old day),” added one among many nostalgic fans to the comment section.

Madhuri and Juhi collaborated for the first time in Gulaab Gang. Released in 2014, it was directed by Soumik Sen and starred them against each other. Besides this, the two have also made a special appearance in the song Apna Bombay Talkies.

Madhuri recently touched upon ‘heroines’ from the 90s getting much more evolved roles than their male counters who continue to play ‘lover boys’ in films. Indian Express quoted her at the trailer launch of Maja Ma, “It is always the case na. Women mature more than men (laughs). You have to go to your higher intelligence and think about it. I cannot blame the heroes also because the kind of commercial films that are made, they need to do song, dance and all. So, they are always looking for something that keeps them young, which is not bad.”

“As a woman, I think what I am doing or Juhi (Chawla) is doing or Raveena (Tandon) is doing or anyone of us is doing is wonderful because we are going forward in life and we are true to ourselves on screen as well,” Madhuri added.

