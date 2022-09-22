Maja Ma trailer: Madhuri Dixit is a middle-class mom battling past scandal and a conservative society. Watch

The trailer for Madhuri Dixit’s upcoming film Maja Ma was released on Thursday, a day after the producers gave the first glimpse at the film with a teaser. The film sees Madhuri in the role of a middle-class mother to two kids, who must face demons from her past while trying to do right by her kids. Billed as a family entertainer, the film is directed by Anand Tiwari. Also read: Maja Ma song Boom Padi: Madhuri Dixit returns in ‘dancing queen’ avatar. Watch

The trailer opens with Ritwik Bhowmik’s character talking about his family and how everybody is a bit dysfunctional except his ‘perfect’ mom. We then meet Madhuri’s Pallavi Patel, a typical Gujarati middle-class mother, who teaches dance. We see Ritwik’s character fall for an NRI girl and her rich parents agree to the match but only after much drama.

However, on the eve of the engagement, an unsavoury rumour about Pallavi breaks it apart, forcing her to confront her past and look within to realise that she is much more than just the tags she has been given--mother, wife, sister. The film also features Gajraj Rao as Madhuri’s husband, along with a supporting cast of Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat.

Fans were all praises for the trailer and for Madhuri in particular. “I can't express how amazing it feels to watch her on-screen and that too playing different challenging roles like this,” wrote one fan. Another person commented, “Brilliant star cast.” Many fans remarked that it looked like a family film. “A family movie to watch!!! Really excited to see Madhuri Dixit back,” wrote another fan.

Talking about the film, Madhuri said in a statement, “I am thrilled to be a part of Prime Video’s first Indian Amazon Original Movie. With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience.”

Produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra, directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma will stream on Prime Video starting October 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON