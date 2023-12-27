When Salman Khan called Chulbul Pandey 'an obnoxious guy', said he wouldn't be liked in real life

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars of India, who has a huge fan following. The actor is celebrating his 58th birthday today. Over the years, the star has gifted us several entertaining films and memorable characters. Chulbul Pandey from the Dabangg series also ranks as one of those characters which came alive on screen because of Salman's charm. But did you know that Salman Khan had once said that he would not consider Chulbul Pandey to be his alter-ego because he thinks of the character to be 'obnoxious'? (Read more: Salman Khan, Salim Khan, others pose together in unseen fam-jam pic from Arbaaz- Sshura wedding) Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in a still from Dabangg 3.

Salman Khan on Chulbul Pandey

Salman Khan had talked about essaying the playful and honest cop in an old interview from 2020. He was speaking to Pinkvilla when he candidly opened up about his role, and said: "There are some characters which look really good onscreen but if you see a Chulbul Pandey in real life, he is an obnoxious guy. He will be the most hated guy. When you see a character like this onscreen, who is a perfect husband, is also corrupt, does wrong things but for the right reasons, in the screenplay, it looks good, but in real life, you won't like such a personality."

When Chulbul Pandey was a negative character

Salman Khan's Chulbul Panday appeared first in Dabangg (2010). The character gained immense popularity among fans and Salman went on to play the same role in the sequels- Dabangg 2 and Dabangg 3, which released in 2012 and 2019 respectively. Salman had also shared that the role was entirely different on paper. "Yes, Arbaaz Khan (producer and filmmaker) did come to me with the subject, it was very dark at that point. There were no songs in it. Chulbul was out and out a negative guy. I changed the premise in it and got the romance, songs in."

Salman Khan is currently hosting Bigg Boss 17. He was last seen in Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif, which released on November 12.

