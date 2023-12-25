Salman Khan, Salim Khan, others pose together in unseen fam-jam pic from Arbaaz- Sshura wedding

close_game
Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Shura Khan in an intimate nikah ceremony on Sunday at his sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence in Mumbai.

The intimate ceremony was attended by family members and close friends.

Actor Aayush Sharma and his wife Arpita Khan Sharma on Monday took to their social media handles and dropped some new unseen pictures from the nikah ceremony.

Arpita shared a happy fam-jam picture on her Instagram stories in which the 'Dabangg' actor could be seen holding Aayush -Arpita's son Ahil.

The family portrait also features Salman's parents Salim Khan, Salma Khan along with his sister Alvira Agnihotri, her husband Atul Agnihotri, actor-producer Sohail Khan, with the newlyweds Arbaaz and Sshura among others.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush shared a string of beautiful pictures from the intimate ceremony which he captioned, "Congratulations @arbaazkhanofficial and @sshurakhan .. Happily ever after starts now."

In one of the pictures, Arbaaz and Sshura could be seen posing with Arhaan Khan.

For the wedding, Arbaaz wore a floral bandhgala with beige trousers while matching with his bride Shura, who wore a floral peach-colored lehenga for the nikah ceremony.

Actors Raveena Tandon, Riddhima Pandit, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh also attended the nikah ceremony of Arbaaz and Shura.

A day before his wedding, Arbaaz attended the Mumbai Police annual event, Umang, and on the red carpet, he was teased by paparazzi about the wedding.

Arbaaz was previously married to Malaika Arora. They separated in 2016 and officially divorced in 2017; they have a son, Arhaan. Arbaaz also dated Giorgia Andriani but the two called it quits last year. (ANI)

