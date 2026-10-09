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Why were Nana Patekar's last rites performed at almost midnight, son Malhar Patekar reveals

Veteran actor Nana Patekar’s son Malhar Patekar spoke to reporters after his funeral at his farmhouse on the outskirts of Pune late on Thursday night.

Published on: Oct 9, 2026, 07:30:00 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Veteran actor Nana Patekar was cremated with full state honours late on Thursday night at his farmhouse in Pune. The actor was consigned to the flames at around 11.30 PM by his son, Malhar, in the presence of several dignitaries, including Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, and thousands of fans.

Malhar Patekar on Nana's legacy

Thousands gathered to pay respects to legendary actor Nana Patekar at his funeral at his farmhouse in Donje village, located on the outskirts of Pune. (Pic - Mahendra Kolhe / HT)
Thousands gathered to pay respects to legendary actor Nana Patekar at his funeral at his farmhouse in Donje village, located on the outskirts of Pune. (Pic - Mahendra Kolhe / HT)

After the funeral, Malhar Patekar spoke to reporters present outside the farmhouse and addressed his father's death. He said his father’s work had made him immortal and that his vision, particularly his social initiatives through the Naam Foundation, would be carried forward even after his demise.

Speaking to reporters about his father’s legacy, Malhar Patekar said, “A person like Nana Saheb never truly leaves us. Through their work, they become immortal. Secondly, his mindset was always consistent; he would frequently repeat the line, 'Let's get together in the name of humanity and work for the betterment of the world.' Through our organisation, work was already underway in the water sector, and large-scale initiatives in education and health had begun in Kashmir as well. Thirdly, he assigned specific responsibilities to everyone before he left.”

Deep Dive

Why were Nana Patekar’s last rites performed around midnight?

His son, Malhar Patekar, said the family expected Nana’s remains to reach the farmhouse earlier, but the journey took longer. Since the death had occurred early that morning and considerable time had passed, the family decided to proceed with the last rites that day.

Where was Nana Patekar cremated?

Nana Patekar was cremated at his farmhouse in Pune on Thursday night. The ceremony was held with full state honours.

What caused Nana Patekar’s death?

Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa. Doctors at Manipal Hospital tried to revive him, but he was declared dead at around 5:20 am.
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Nana Patekar's final rites were performed at his farmhouse in Donje village, located on the outskirts of Pune.

Why was the funeral held late at night

Nana Patekar died after suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Goa on Thursday morning. The actor called his friend in the wee hours of Thursday after feeling uneasy. He was taken to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for around 45 minutes. Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, confirmed the news to ANI. He was laid to rest with full state honours in Pune, marking a solemn farewell to one of India's most celebrated actors.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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