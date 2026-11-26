It has been 18 years since the biggest and most dastardly terror attack took place on Indian soil. On 26 November 2008, armed terrorists from Pakistan almost laid siege to the city of Mumbai, carrying out slaughter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Taj Mahal Hotel, and Leopold Cafe, among other places. 166 people lost their lives, in addition to 9 of the 10 attackers, in the night that brought terror to the heart of India’s busiest city. In the years since, many films and shows have attempted to depict the tragedy on screen. But curiously, while Hollywood, and even streaming, got it right, Bollywood lagged behind.

Dalvinder Saini (centre) played Ajmal Kasab in Dhurandhar. more less

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Hindi cinema’s attempts to recreate the night of 26/11 almost always fell short until the last 12 months. Three films depicted the horrors of the night in three completely different manners and in three different genres. And surprisingly, all of them hit the mark. 2026 was the year when Bollywood finally learnt how to depict its city’s greatest tragedy in an impactful, yet sensitive manner.

The narratives on 26/11

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Bollywood’s attempts to recreate 26/11 on screen began rather prematurely. Ram Gopal Varma accompanied then Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh and his son, actor Riteish Deshmukh, to the Taj Mahal Hotel just days after the attacks. The filmmaker and Deshmukh were both criticised for it. RGV eventually made his film, The Attacks of 26/11, in 2013. But the Nana Patekar-starrer was widely criticised for being too self-indulgent.

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Hollywood film Hotel Mumbai was praised for its chilling recreation of the night.

{{^usCountry}} In contrast, when Anthony Maras made Hotel Mumbai five years later, the audiences were swept away. The Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, and Jason Isaacs-starrer was hailed for its impactful depiction of the horrors of that night. It took Hollywood to set the ball rolling, and Indian streaming followed. Nikkhil Advani’s Mumbai Diaries streamed on Prime Video in 2021, and told the story of the night through the eyes of medical professionals treating the injured. The Telugu film, Major, recreated the incident with a cross-sectional look at the heroics of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It managed to capture the essence of the attacks much better than whatever Hindi cinema had tried. The Dhurandhar scene that brought the horrors to life {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In contrast, when Anthony Maras made Hotel Mumbai five years later, the audiences were swept away. The Dev Patel, Anupam Kher, and Jason Isaacs-starrer was hailed for its impactful depiction of the horrors of that night. It took Hollywood to set the ball rolling, and Indian streaming followed. Nikkhil Advani’s Mumbai Diaries streamed on Prime Video in 2021, and told the story of the night through the eyes of medical professionals treating the injured. The Telugu film, Major, recreated the incident with a cross-sectional look at the heroics of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It managed to capture the essence of the attacks much better than whatever Hindi cinema had tried. The Dhurandhar scene that brought the horrors to life {{/usCountry}}

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Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, released just days after the 26/11 anniversary, recreated the attacks with chilling accuracy and unprecedented impact. The film, the story of an Indian spy embedded in Pakistan, recreated the deaths and the mayhem, showing how the handlers and terror financiers in Pakistan celebrated through all of it. The jarring contrast between the bloodshed and laughter was enhanced by Ranveer Singh’s flawless performance and director Dhar’s choice to include real audio from the night.

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Akshaye Khanna and Arjun Rampal both ‘broke down and cried uncontrollably’ after filming the scene, castmate R Madhavan recalled. Arjun called the scene ‘my revenge for whatever I saw that night’. The actor recalled that night. “In the morning, when I drove back home, I had to stop at least three times because I thought I was going to be sick. When Aditya Dhar narrated to me the 26/11 scene, I knew I was going to have my revenge, and that's what I did with Dhurandhar.”

Many viewers said they felt repulsed or enraged in theatres; such was the scene’s impact. 26/11 survivor Rajita Bagga wrote on social media, “To see the scene recreated from the other side- the handlers celebrating at every bomb going off & every person killed - if that doesn’t fill us with rage and renewed commitment to national security, what else will? 17 years have passed, but the memory of what happened and what could have happened to us just shook me to the core. Gut-wrenching and painful.”

Prahaar and Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata bring diversity

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But if Dhurandhar brought the brutality and ferocity of the night into focus, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata chose to focus on the compassion caregivers showed. Like Mumbai Diaries, the film focused on medical professionals’ experiences of the night. The Kangana Ranaut-starrer chose to tell the story through the eyes of the nurses at Cama Hospital, who turned the hospital into a cantonment and protected patients against the attackers, saving 20 pregnant women in the maternity ward.

Kangana Ranaut played a nurse protecting patients on 26/11 in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Rajkummar Rao-starrer Prahaar chose to focus on the aftermath of the incident, particularly on public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam’s crusade to convict the lone surviving attacker, Ajmal Kasab. Talking of the film’s take, Nikam himself said that he wanted no ‘glorification’ of anyone, including himself. "My first condition was there would be no glorification of any character, including me. And all the real names would be used,” he said. This was a departure from how Hindi cinema usually deals with films about real events, in which names are changed, and characters are invented. Prahaar may have earned mixed reviews, but audiences and critics alike praised its tonal shift and attempt to show real as real.

How Bollywood changed the script

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For years, Hotel Mumbai was considered the best, even if imperfect, depiction of 26/11. In an interview with The New York Times, Dev Patel attributed this to the film's refusal to be a ‘Die Hard-style movie with action heroes swooping in’. It told the story of fear, frustration, and death. It showed the attackers as human, but made it clear that their actions were wrong. The shift from showing them as just monsters made it real. Dhurandhar amplified that manifold through Dhar’s signature heightened-reality storytelling, while Prahaar added a courtroom-drama touch without completely sacrificing realism.

Hindi cinema just learnt that the best way to depict arguably the most important night in India’s modern history is not to play on emotions, but to be honest about storytelling, something streaming and Hollywood had figured out way earlier.